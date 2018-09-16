Kris Jenner Is 'Happy' with Corey Gamble — But She Doesn't Want to Get Married Again

Some say the third time’s the charm — but Kris Jenner most likely won’t be taking that chance when it comes to tying the knot.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians family matriarch candidly opened up about marriage and divorce to friend Laura Wasser for the celebrity divorce lawyer’s new Divorce Sucks! Podcast, on which Jenner is the inaugural guest — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first listen.

Jenner, 62, has been married and divorced twice: first to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978-1991, and second to Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce) from 1991-2014.

“Do you think you would ever do it again, Kris?” asks Wasser, 50, who authored the New York Times best-seller, It Doesn’t Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family and Bankrupting Yourself.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” says Jenner.

Following her second divorce, Jenner has found love with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37, who she’s been dating since November 2014.

“I’m in a really great relationship right now and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up,” Jenner explains of her romance with Gamble. “I used to listen to people say that, by the way, and think, ‘Oh, what a crock of you know what.’ “

But over time, Jenner’s stance on relationships and marriage has changed. “I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I’ve done that,” she admits. “I’ve had the big wedding, I’ve had the babies and the kids — six of them, by the way. It’s not like we need to do that again; my body wouldn’t cooperate if I wanted it to.”

Adds Jenner, “I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there.”

In addition to being a mother of six to her famous children— Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 34, and Rob Kardashian, 31, with late ex-husband Robert, and Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 21, with ex Caitlyn, 68 — the momager is also a proud grandma of nine.

Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney, was the first to welcome children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — with her longtime ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, 35. And although Jenner admits that she “didn’t understand Kourtney’s choice at first” to not marry Disick, she says, “and then I totally got it.”

“The more her and I communicated, and she told me how she felt and I just felt like, she knows what she’s doing. She’s got these amazing kids,” says Jenner, who isn’t bothered that her kids have had children outside of marriage.

Admittedly, though, Jenner “was really excited when Kim got married and couldn’t have been happier for her, and Kanye is such a great husband and such a great dad.”

Having raised six now-adult children who each lead different lives, Jenner understands that choices will vary from person to person.

“So, I think to each his own,” she shares. “No two people are going to have the same opinion.”

New episodes of the Divorce Sucks! Podcast will be made available every Monday on PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and Apple Podcasts.