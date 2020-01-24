Watch Kris Jenner Use Her Momager Negotiating Skills with Scott Disick in Funny Coin Master Ad

Whether it’s scoring a multi-million dollar television deal or competitively playing a mobile app game, Kris Jenner is one savvy negotiator.

In a new advertisement for Coin Master, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hilariously confronts Sarah, a fellow player who attacked Jenner’s village in the game.

After Jenner knocks on Sarah’s door, the momager demands she pay up in exchange for forgiveness.

“Okay, give me 10 percent of your coins and I’ll forgive you,” Jenner, 64, tells Sarah in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the ad.

“You can’t be serious?” Sarah asks.

But for Jenner, it’s no joke — and Scott Disick steps in to assure Sarah that she isn’t kidding around.

“Trust me, she is serious,” says Disick, 36, who shares three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — with Jenner’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.

Along with Jenner and Disick, Khloé Kardashian is also part of the campaign and starred in a previous commercial for Coin Master, the free and casual mobile game that has over 100 million downloads and counting.

As fans know, this certainly isn’t the first project that’s teamed up Jenner and Disick.

In addition to starring together on KUWTK, the duo partnered for Disick’s house-flipping E! series, Flip it Like Disick.

Fueled by his passion for property development, Disick teamed up with former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford; his best friend and business partner Benny Luciano; their all-star short-tempered contractor Miki Mor; and Disick’s assistant Lindsay Diamond. He also executive-produced the series with Jenner.

Disick successfully flipped his first investment five years ago and has since converted unique home projects for his A-list friends and family, including guest rooms, studios and his kids’ playhouse at Kourtney‘s home.