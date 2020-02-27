Kris Jenner Says She Told Daughters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to 'Grow Up' After Their Fight

Image zoom

Kris Jenner just wants everyone to get along!

During Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the famous momager, 64, spoke out about the fight between her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian — which will air in season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — and revealed whether or not she lets them go at it for “ratings” or if she reprimands them.

“I wasn’t there when they had that argument,” Kris told Ellen DeGeneres, adding, “And I have not seen them really fight like that since they were in high school.”

“There was one time, I think it was way back, when Kim … did anybody see when Kim beat one of the kids over the head with her purse because her rims on her car weren’t right, it was so silly,” Kris said of the unforgettable reality TV moment when Kim, 39, screamed, “Don’t be f—— rude,” to Khloé Kardashian after she claimed her sisters were jealous of her new Bentley in the 2008 episode.

“It took me back to that, but it made me really sad,” Kris told DeGeneres, 62, while remembering the incident.

“I was like, ‘You guys can’t be fighting with each other,'” Kris said she told Kim and Kourtney, 40. “‘That’s ridiculous, you know. Grow up.'”

On Tuesday, E! announced that the famous family’s long-running reality show is moving to Thursday nights instead of Sundays, with season 18 set to premiere on March 26.

And in the sneak peek accompanying the announcement, tensions between Kourtney and her sisters Kim and Khloé, 35, only seem to be have gotten worse since last season.

“Why do you have to have an attitude?” demands Khloé in one scene.

“Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours,” replies Kourtney.

“Then don’t talk about it in front of me,” Khloé fires back.

In another scene, Kendall Jenner, 24, gets dragged into the drama, though it’s still unclear whose side she’s on.

“She can’t sit back and just be like, ‘All right, I was wrong,’” she says.

Last but not least, the clip teases a shocking confrontation between Kourtney and Kim.

“You have nothing to say,” Kourtney yells, angrily waving her finger in Kim’s face, then chucking a boxed water at her.

“Don’t ever come at me like that,” Kim warns before lunging at her.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

The three sisters feuded at length throughout season 17, in large part over Kourtney’s “boundaries” as she refused to film aspects of her personal life, forcing Kim and Khloé to “pick up the slack.”

At one point, Kim even threatened to fire Kourtney, though sources have told PEOPLE that this wouldn’t technically be possible since the Kardashian sisters are equal-level executive producers.

Fans were surprised to see Kourtney in the trailer after she previously expressed a desire to step back from life on camera.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner

However, during Kris’ appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she confirmed that Kourtney is still very much a part of the show.

“She’s filming again,” Kris said. “I gave her some [money],” Kris joked. “I think she just needed a little bit of a break. You know how we all hit a tipping point, and she hit a wall. She was frustrated and she felt under-appreciated and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light. The Kardashian light.”