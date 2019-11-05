In Honor of Her 64th Birthday, Here Are Kris Jenner's Greatest Throwback Photos

The momager has always been stylish, chic and the life of the party!
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 05, 2019 08:00 AM

Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

It’s the kween of the Kardashian-Jenner clan‘s birthday, and to celebrate, we thought we’d take a stroll down memory lane, thanks to the many, many throwbacks that America’s royal family has posted through the years. 

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Mom approves and so do we! Young Kris Jenner was absolutely gorgeous.

Kris has always been stunning. Here, it’s uncanny how much she looks like her second youngest, Kendall. 

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kris practically invented dressing in monochrome. That yellow hat and its matching yellow dress? A look! 

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Even with oh-so-’80s hair, Kris is a looker! Here she is with baby Kim Kardashian. 

Hereby petitioning that Kris brings back her bangs! She’s pictured here with her cousin, Cici Bussey. 

A sweet family photo of baby Kim and Kourtney with their father, Kris’s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian. 

Young Kris took the old adage, “the higher the hair, the closer to God,” very seriously. 

A Halloween throwback! It doesn’t look like Kris wore a costume, though she is permanently drop-dead gorgeous, so maybe that’s what she was going for! 

She loves her friends. (If you know, you know.) 

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Can you believe that this photo was taken in 1990? 

A hoodie and a cardigan? We stan an innovative outerwear fashionista.  

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Jenner has taken her kids to school in more ways than just becoming moguls! Here she is, accompanying young Khloé Kardashian to actual school.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Family is everything to the mother of six. Look at this major throwback of Kris with Caitlyn Jenner, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kim’s eyebrows really steal the show in this throwback photo. 

This black-and-white photo of Kris with Kendall is positively darling! 

Kris Jenner/Instagram

As is this photo of Kris celebrating a birthday with her youngest, Kylie. 

Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images

Nothing quite like a power suit on the red carpet. 

Tom Rodriguez/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Like most moms of kids who are close together in age, the name of the game was ‘matching!’ 

Kris Jenner/Instagram

Here she is with little Kendall and Kylie, dressed in her true form: Kaptain of the Kardashian-Jenner Krew. 

Jesse Grant/WireImage

The matriarch runs a tight ship around the Kardashian-Jenner household, even as far back as 2008. 

Ryan Born/WireImage

The momager has built an empire (and helped her daughters build their own) out of the Kardashian-Jenner name. 

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

But she knows how to have a good time. Here she is partying the night away at Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday bash in 2002. Not that’s hot. 

Denise Truscello/WireImage

And partying with her son, Rob Kardashian, in 2013 in honor of his 26th birthday! 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Not much has changed. Never change, Kris! 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

