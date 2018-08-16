Kris Jenner Hopes Model Who Collapsed at Kylie’s Birthday Is 'Okay': That Was 'Past My Bedtime'

Kris Jenner may have been at her daughter Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party, but she missed the night’s biggest action.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager, 62, called into the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday to spill details about her famous family. And while discussing Kylie’s big party, Kris opened up about Tammy Hembrow — the Australian Instagram model and influencer who was photographed leaving the party face-down on a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance by paramedics.

“You guys party hard!” Kris joked, before explaining that she wasn’t around to see the incident.

“I hope she’s okay. I actually left before any of that happened because I typically go to bed at nine o’clock so it was way past my bedtime,” she said. “I’m not sure [what happened], I still don’t know, I asked several people… I’m so happy she was okay… I honestly didn’t know who it was when she got stretchered out.”

On Monday, Hembrow posted a YouTube video detailing her side of the story.

After reassuring fans that she’s doing better, Hembrow explained that she was “running on pretty much 30 hours no sleep” going into the evening. “I was struggling to stay awake, even when I was getting my hair and makeup done — I was literally sitting there falling asleep,” she said. “I could barely keep my eyes open.”

Hembrow, who has two kids, said she had been throwing herself into her work “more than ever” in the wake of her split from fiancé Reece Hawkins. “I think because of the breakup I’ve been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I’m actually feeling,” she said. “I probably definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn’t feeling well at all.”

“So yeah, I pretty much collapsed,” she continued. “Honestly, I’m already super, super embarrassed about it. I read a quote yesterday and it said, ‘Make time for rest or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won’t like.’ And I feel like that couldn’t be more true.”

Aside from that incident, Kris told Kylie and Jackie O that Kylie’s party went off with out a hitch.

The whole KarJenner krew was there, including Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — as well as Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, including Caitlyn Jenner.

Also at the star-studded event? Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Caitlyn’s friend Sophia Hutchins, Kendall’s ex Blake Griffin, and celebs like rapper Nicki Minaj, model Winnie Harlow, model Bella Hadid, singer The Weeknd and comedian Dave Chapelle.

Kylie’s festivities kicked off with a family dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles followed by a lavish bash at Delilah, where the room was decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of her famous family and a ceiling covered with balloons.

“We had so much fun,” Kris said. “We went to Craig’s for dinner, that was Kylie’s choice. I was like, ‘Where do you want to go to dinner for your birthday?’ And she said, ‘I want to go to Craig’s.’ So we all went to Craig’s. And then afterwards, she surprised us and took over Delilah. And she decorated the entire thing herself. The whole front of the building was hot pink, sparkly fringe. It was so cool. She just made it so beautiful for everybody.”

And being of legal drinking age, Kylie definitely took advantage, according to Kris.

“I think she had a really good time,” Kris said. “She had a ball, all of her friends were there. She had a little drink to celebrate with the rest of us. She was great.”