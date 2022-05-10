Kris Jenner Is 'Sworn To Secrecy' on Details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

The matriarch of the Kardashian family, who launched a calming new scent with her cleaning line Safely, tells PEOPLE why she's not saying a word when it comes to the upcoming family wedding

Kris Jenner is keeping her lips tightly sealed when it comes to the upcoming wedding between her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

"I have been sworn to secrecy," the Safely co-founder, who recently celebrated the launch of her newest scent, Calm, being sold in Walmarts across the country, tells PEOPLE with a laugh.

"If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!" she adds.

The 66-year-old's eldest daughter got engaged to Barker in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The pair had been dating less than a year when the Blink-182 rocker got down on one knee and the celebration continued after with a surprise dinner for both their families.

Jokes aside, the mom of six says she's respectfully honoring her daughter's wishes to keep any details of the upcoming nuptials under wraps.

"I'm just gonna sit in the background," says Jenner. "And not say a word because I don't want to get in trouble."

The nuptials will be the first legal wedding between Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46.

Last month, the couple had an Elvis-officiated wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy Awards. Though they tried to get a marriage license for the event, they were unable to do so, which means they were not legally wed.

Kardashian later posted about the spontaneous outing at One Love Wedding Chapel on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from their ceremony.

"Found these in my camera roll," she wrote in her post on April 6. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Fans of "Kravis" will get to watch their romance all play out on the Kardashian family's latest Hulu project, which Jenner confirms filming for season two is already under way.

"When you see everybody go through what they're going through and evolve, and get out to the other side ... the show can be a lot of different things to a lot of different people," Jenner says of the new show. "But hopefully it's inspirational, and you're coming to a place where you can see a family that loves each other very much."

One thing Jenner can talk about when it comes to her daughter is her love for all-natural cleaning products. Having just launched her newest scent, Calm, with Safely on May 4, Jenner says the line of luxuriously scented home care and cleaning products is something the two have bonded over.

"I got really excited because I knew we could control what was going into the product, the recipe, and the formula, and the way it performed, as well as the way it smelled," says Jenner, who co-founded the brand with Emma Grede, and has helped develop its many products, including soaps, lotions and candles.

"I think, at first, I knew Kourtney was gonna be very excited about it because it's a product that is free of all of the parabens and artificial stabilizers and dyes and all of that," she continues. "And then it was plant-powered and it had natural aromatherapy scents and all this stuff, that I could speak Kourtney's language, finally."