Kris Jenner Supports Khloé Kardashian After Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal: 'I Really Trust' Her

Kris Jenner trusts her daughter Khloé Kardashian‘s judgment when it comes to the new mom’s relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The KarJenner matriarch, 62, attended the 2019 Moschino circus-themed runway show in Los Angeles on Friday and opened up to outlets about her approach to her daughter’s relationship after allegations surfaced that the NBA star had been unfaithful to Kardashian throughout her pregnancy.

“I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead. I’m not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloé,” Jenner said. “She’s so smart, and such a great girl, and she’ll figure it out.”

Asked separately how each is doing, Jenner said, “She’s great. Tristan? He’s great. Yeah, he’s good.”

Jenner also referenced her great connection with Scott Disick, who is the father to three of Jenner’s grandchildren with daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

“I talked to Scott today,” said Jenner. “I talk to Scott all the time. He will always be a part of our family.”

Kris Jenner Steve Granitz/WireImage

News of Thompson’s alleged cheating broke just two days before the couple welcomed daughter True on April 12. Khloé, 33, has been dating the 27-year-old athlete since September 2016.

Despite sources telling PEOPLE that her initial plan was to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Khloé opted to remain in Cleveland, Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, with her baby girl.

“When she comes back, I’ll be thrilled,” Kris said of her daughter’s expected return to Los Angeles. “Of course. I miss her.”

“I need to get my hands on that little True!” Kris added of her “amazing” granddaughter — who she added looks like “a beautiful combination” of Khloé and Thompson. “I’ve been there a couple times, so I’m getting my fill. And we FaceTime every day, so it’s a lot of fun. … [She’s] so cute.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, True isn’t Jenner’s only new granddaughter to gush about. Kylie Jenner also recently welcomed her first child — daughter Stormi Webster, born on Feb. 1 — with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie’s the best mom. She’s good,” said Kris. “She’s a really great mommy.”

Are her daughters constantly going to one another for advice? “I think they all ask each other for advice, like you would your girlfriends or anybody else, and I think they have a great support system,” said Kris. “We all come to each other. It depends on what’s going on that day, which is wild, as you can imagine on a daily. I think it just depends on what’s going on.”

As for her secret to being a good grandmother, “I keep really good cookies in stock for snacks,” she admitted. “So they’re always coming over every day to get the dinosaur cookies. That’s probably my biggest secret right now!”

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kris attended the event with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The duo sat in the front row of the fashion spectacle, with Kris decked out in a black Moschino pantsuit with gold studded detailing on her collar and sleeves, plus a pair of gold aviator sunglasses.

Gamble donned a navy suit jacket, black pants and white sneakers for the occasion.

Taking in the show, Jenner snapped the occasional picture of the models wearing the new collection.