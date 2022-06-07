Kris Jenner Shuts Down Secret Marriage Questions from Khloé Kardashian: 'I Swear to God'
Kris Jenner hasn't tied the knot — she swears.
In a preview for Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the famous family's matriarch answers daughter Khloé Kardashian's questions about her relationship status with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.
"I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married," Khloé, 37, says in the preview, which was first shared by E! News.
Kris, 66, laughs before responding, "No, I'm not secretly married."
Khloé won't take no for an answer, though, and asks to see her mom's hands. She points out a ring with a yellow stone that Kris has on her wedding finger and says, "Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring]."
Kris insists she would never get hitched without her family by her side: "Stop. You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big-ass party?"
She emphasizes, "I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy."
And though there maybe not be a wedding on the horizon, Kris did give an update on her living situation now that Gamble, 41, has moved in.
"He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything," she notes in the preview clip. "There's so much security."
She adds, "I love that side of him, because he's always really protective."
The couple began dating shortly after they met at a party in 2014. At the time, Kris was in the middle of her public split from Caitlyn Jenner.
Their relationship wasn't public until 2015 when Kris went Instagram-official with Gamble and introduced him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — though her daughters did initially have their reservations.
"I'm worried about Mom a little bit," Kim Kardashian, now 41, said during an episode in March 2015. "She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, 'You know, you should really take it slow.' … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don't want her to rush into anything."
Seven years and no "secret wedding" later, it seems Kris and her live-in partner are happy to take things at their own pace.
The Kardashians drops new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.