Kris Jenner Shuts Down Secret Marriage Questions from Khloé Kardashian: 'I Swear to God'

Khloé Kardashian said multiple people have told her Kris Jenner is secretly married to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner hasn't tied the knot — she swears.

In a preview for Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the famous family's matriarch answers daughter Khloé Kardashian's questions about her relationship status with longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married," Khloé, 37, says in the preview, which was first shared by E! News.

Kris, 66, laughs before responding, "No, I'm not secretly married."

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty

Khloé won't take no for an answer, though, and asks to see her mom's hands. She points out a ring with a yellow stone that Kris has on her wedding finger and says, "Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring]."

Kris insists she would never get hitched without her family by her side: "Stop. You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big-ass party?"

She emphasizes, "I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy."

And though there maybe not be a wedding on the horizon, Kris did give an update on her living situation now that Gamble, 41, has moved in.

"He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything," she notes in the preview clip. "There's so much security."

She adds, "I love that side of him, because he's always really protective."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

The couple began dating shortly after they met at a party in 2014. At the time, Kris was in the middle of her public split from Caitlyn Jenner.

Their relationship wasn't public until 2015 when Kris went Instagram-official with Gamble and introduced him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — though her daughters did initially have their reservations.

"I'm worried about Mom a little bit," Kim Kardashian, now 41, said during an episode in March 2015. "She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, 'You know, you should really take it slow.' … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don't want her to rush into anything."

Seven years and no "secret wedding" later, it seems Kris and her live-in partner are happy to take things at their own pace.