Kris Jenner Shares Trove of Family Throwbacks in Honor of Mother's Day: 'My Greatest Joy in Life'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Kardashians star, 66, took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated the annual Spring holiday on Sunday by reflecting on her role as a mother in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a selection of throwback photographs of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years, Kris began the caption of her post, writing, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life."

Calling each of her six children "my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" the proud mom continued, "I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you."

Kris then gave a shoutout to her daughters who are mothers — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — stating, "You all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best mommies and I couldn't be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!"

The grandmother of 11 concluded her lengthy post: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. ❤️❤️ #HappyMothersDay."

In another post shared on the social media platform, Kris also celebrated her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

"Happy Mother's Day to my mom!!" Kris wrote alongside a carousel of shots of herself and Campbell, 87, who she described as, "My guiding light, my inspiration, my best friend."

"Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfillment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful," she continued. "You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant."

"I could not ask for a more amazing mother and thank God every day that you are mine. Thank you for all you do for me and our family," Kris added.

She concluded: "Happy Mother's Day! I love you!! I wish all the moms, grandmas, aunts, and mother figures out there a day filled with love!!"

The reality star also paid tribute to her late grandmother with a post on her Instagram Story. There, Kris shared a photo of her loved one and wrote alongside it, "Happy heavenly Mother's Day to my beautiful Grandma Lou."

Kris recently opened up to PEOPLE about her Mother's Day plans and how she was gearing up to celebrate a "fabulous" holiday.

Typically, their family's Mother's Day celebration "usually involves a fabulous breakfast or brunch," in addition to quality time with the family, and "just doing absolutely nothing," she said.

And though the famous family had yet to finish working out details for their Sunday celebration, Jenner said one thing was certain: "We're just all going to be together."