Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holiday Photos on Instagram: 'Best Time of the Year'

"Sending love to each and every one of you this holiday season!" the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch wrote in the caption of her holiday Instagram post

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 23, 2022 03:03 PM
Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holida
Photo: Kris Jenner/instagram, Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Kris Jenner is looking back at old family memories ahead of the holidays.

On Thursday, the 67-year-old business mogul shared a video montage featuring festive throwback photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family that include her, late husband Robert Kardashian and mother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon as well as her six children: Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Set to her own version of "Jingle Bells" featuring Kourtney, 43, and her husband Travis Barker, the clip shows adorable snapshots of her children posing with gifts, Santa Claus, Christmas trees, matching outfits and more.

"The best time of the year!! 🎄❤️ Sending love to each and every one of you this holiday season! @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @robkardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner 🎅🏼🎅🏼," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

"🎶 Thank you @travisbarker for producing my version of Jingle Bells last year! So grateful to have my own version of one of my favorite Christmas songs! 🔔🎵," she added.

While gearing up for the season, Kris teamed up with daughters Kim, 42, and Khloé, 38, to plan a special treat for the women and children of Alexandria House. Founded in 1996, the nonprofit organization is a transitional residence that provides shelter, childcare, counseling, and job readiness to homeless women.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, the famous trio arranged for Christmas lights to be installed on the exterior of the two Alexandria House homes before treating the Alexandria House women to a morning of pampering.

The Kardashians stars also surprised all of the Alexandria House families with gifts valued at more than $5,000, including Google Chrome Laptops, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Lego sets, Burger King gift cards, SKIMS, Kylie Skin and Cosmetics, Good American gift cards and Children's Place pajamas.

After an eventful year, Kris told PEOPLE earlier this month, "I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids."

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!

"As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health-wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight," she explained. "I just appreciate every single year that goes by."

Related Articles
Kardashian Family Helps Bring Christmas Spirit to Los Angeles
Kardashian Family Helps Bring Christmas Cheer to Los Angeles Nonprofit
Kris Jenner Wishes Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/CmJsJLGpirH/?hl=en
Kris Jenner Celebrates Grandsons Reign, 8, and Mason, 13, on the Brothers' Shared Birthday
Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kylie Jenner Shares a Sneak Peek Inside Kardashian-Jenner Work Christmas Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian kick off the Holidays by supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities on Giving Tuesday on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage for Ronald McDonald House Charities)
Kris Jenner on Embracing 'Aha' Moments as She Ages: 'I Just Appreciate Every Single Year That Goes by'
Kris Jenner Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/. Kim Kardashina /Instagram
Kris Jenner Says Daughters 'Raided My Closet' to Prepare for Her Look-Alike 67th Birthday Party
Headline: Kourtney Kardashian Calls Travis Barker 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck9TOBDvl_I/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
rob kardashian, kris jenner, kim kardashian
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Public Outing at Mom Kris Jenner's Fun-Filled 67th Birthday Bash
Kendall Jenner birthday
Kim Kardashian Praises Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner as Person 'Who Will Check Me When No One Else Will'
Kris Jenner attends The 2021 Met Gala
Kris Jenner Reflects on Having the 'Greatest Pregnancies' with All 6 Kids: 'I Got Very Lucky'
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Dispute Claim Their Family Is 'Famous for Being Famous': 'Lucky Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgezXnSLNHR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma M.J.: ‘You Are My Hero’. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Family Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma MJ: 'You Are My Hero'
Kim Kardashian West mom confessions
Kim Kardashian Posts Cute Family Christmas Photos Featuring Kardashian Kids, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Travis Barker
Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Release Christmas Cover of 'Jingle Bells'
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Celebrates Her 'Jingle Bells' Cover Landing on Spotify's Top Song Debuts List
Khloe Kardashian - Christmas - Childrens Place
Kris Jenner Poses with Khloé Kardashian, True and Dream in Matching PJs: 'Such a Special Treat'