Kris Jenner Shares Throwback Family Holiday Photos on Instagram: 'Best Time of the Year'

Kris Jenner is looking back at old family memories ahead of the holidays.

On Thursday, the 67-year-old business mogul shared a video montage featuring festive throwback photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family that include her, late husband Robert Kardashian and mother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon as well as her six children: Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Set to her own version of "Jingle Bells" featuring Kourtney, 43, and her husband Travis Barker, the clip shows adorable snapshots of her children posing with gifts, Santa Claus, Christmas trees, matching outfits and more.

"The best time of the year!! 🎄❤️ Sending love to each and every one of you this holiday season! @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @robkardashian @kendalljenner @kyliejenner 🎅🏼🎅🏼," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

"🎶 Thank you @travisbarker for producing my version of Jingle Bells last year! So grateful to have my own version of one of my favorite Christmas songs! 🔔🎵," she added.

While gearing up for the season, Kris teamed up with daughters Kim, 42, and Khloé, 38, to plan a special treat for the women and children of Alexandria House. Founded in 1996, the nonprofit organization is a transitional residence that provides shelter, childcare, counseling, and job readiness to homeless women.

Earlier this week, the famous trio arranged for Christmas lights to be installed on the exterior of the two Alexandria House homes before treating the Alexandria House women to a morning of pampering.

The Kardashians stars also surprised all of the Alexandria House families with gifts valued at more than $5,000, including Google Chrome Laptops, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Lego sets, Burger King gift cards, SKIMS, Kylie Skin and Cosmetics, Good American gift cards and Children's Place pajamas.

After an eventful year, Kris told PEOPLE earlier this month, "I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids."

"As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health-wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight," she explained. "I just appreciate every single year that goes by."