Kris Jenner Shares Old Video Footage of Robert Kardashian Sr. with Their Kids on His 'Heavenly Birthday'

Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her late ex-husband in her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of them together with the caption, "Miss you RGK"

By
Published on February 22, 2023 10:04 PM
Happy Heavenly Birthday Robert 🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @robkardashianofficial Song: Luther Vandross, Dance with My Father
Photo: kris jenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner is paying tribute to Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would have been his 79th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Kardashians star, 67, shared throwback footage on Instagram featuring her late ex-husband and their family.

The video shows Kris and Robert Sr. along with their four children Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 43, Kim Kardashian, 42, Khloé Kardashian, 38, and Rob Kardashian, 35 throughout the years. Luther Vandross' song "Dance With My Father" was the fitting music that played over the clip.

Kris also paid tribute to Robert Sr. in her Instagram Story by sharing a photo of them with the caption, "Miss you RGK," alongside heart and praying-hands emojis.

Kim also kept her father's spirit alive with an Instagram post on his birthday Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday Dad- it's almost getting to the point where I've had to remember you longer than I've known you," Kim wrote alongside a series of sentimental photos and videos. "Its been 20 years since we've celebrated your birthday here on earth. But I will take it because I had the best dad in the whole wide world and am so lucky I had 22 years with you!"

She added, "There's so much I wanna tell you and show you and so many little humans I wish you knew because God you would love them so much! I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I'll never ever let that go."

kris jenner rob kardashian throwback photo
kris jenner/instagram

The SKIMS mogul wrote to her father, "I just really miss you and kinda need you right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday! -Jouge."

Rob remembered his father by posting classic family photos on Instagram. One post was a black-and-white snap of his parents at dinner together, with Kris giving Robert Sr. a hilarious side eye.

Another photo showed the proud father posing alongside Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

RELATED VIDEO: Travis Barker Went to Robert Kardashian Sr.'s Grave to Ask Permission to Marry Daughter Kourtney

Kourtney marked the day by posting her own throwback of her and her father on her Instagram Story.

Robert, who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, died in September 2003, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was 59.

