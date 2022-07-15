Kris Jenner Shares the Special Ways Her 'Astounding' Boyfriend Corey Gamble Supports Her Career

"I think Corey is such a great person to bounce things off of," Jenner tells PEOPLE of her longtime boyfriend

Kris Jenner knows she can always count on Corey Gamble.

While speaking to PEOPLE recently about the launch of her new personal branding MasterClass, Kris, 66, opened up about how her longtime boyfriend has helped her along her career journey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy," she said. "He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things."

"He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make," she explained. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things."

Kris also raved about how her boyfriend, 41, is "a people person."

"Corey's really great with people and helping me navigate such a huge team and all the things that are happening," she said. "Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him."

"He's astounding," she added.

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble | Credit: Dolce Gabbana

Kris and Corey began dating shortly after they met at a party in 2014. At the time, Kris was in the middle of her public split from Caitlyn Jenner. Their relationship wasn't public until 2015 when Kris went Instagram-official with Corey and introduced him on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The pair have been inseparable since, with Kris revealing on a recent episode of The Kardashians that she and Corey had moved in together.

"He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything," she said. "There's so much security.... I love that side of him, because he's always really protective."

On that same episode, Kris shut down marriage rumors after her daughter Khloé Kardashian questioned if they were secretly married.

"No, I'm not secretly married," Kris told her daughter. "You think I'm gonna get married and not have a big-ass party? I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy."

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Calls Boyfriend Corey Gamble Her 'Support System'

Kris's MasterClass on the power of personal branding launched Thursday, taking fans inside her family's journey to success.

Their rise began with their exposure on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and has ultimately led to a billion-dollar empire across the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industries, with brands such as Safely, SKIMS, Kylie Cosmetics, Good American, Poosh and 818 Tequila.

While many would assume it's been a glamorous ride to the top, Kris admitted to PEOPLE that not everything has always been picture-perfect. Despite that, the mom of six said she wouldn't change a thing.

"I don't really have regrets. I think that every single thing — every piece of spaghetti that we threw against that wall, every single mistake we made, every triumph, every tear, every bit of laughter, all the joy, all the pain, blood, sweat, and tears — it all led to right now today," she explained. "I really can't look back and think, 'Okay, I shouldn't have done it this way.'"

"Running these businesses, it's part of my job to be able to find solutions for problems that pop up every day," she continued. "But more importantly, it's part of my DNA. This is my element. I feel like when I relax or take a few days off for any reason and I'm gone for too long, I get really anxious."

"So some days I'm a badass and some days I'm just a big baby that just is feeling sorry for herself because these four things didn't go right today," she jokingly added. "I'm just like everybody else. I want everything to go really well."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.