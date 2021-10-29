“They are really made for each other,” Kris Jenner said of her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law

Kris Jenner Says 'Sweetheart' Travis Barker Came to Her Before Proposing to Kourtney Kardashian

Kris Jenner is gushing over daughter Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with fiancé Travis Barker and their recent engagement.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to Kardashian, 42, at a beachside hotel on Oct. 17. He used a large arrangement of roses and candles on the beach to set the mood before proposing to his now-fiancée.

"Kourtney and Travis, they are really made for each other, they really are. They're the cutest couple," the family matriarch told host Ellen DeGeneres. "They're so in love and they let us know they're so in love — constantly."

Kris Jenner, travis barker, kourtney kardashian Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images; Inset: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

"How does it feel when they're next to you, making out and practically having sex, what does that feel like?" DeGeneres asked.

"You feel like they're the only two people in the room and we almost don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm looking for a closet to hide in — somewhere to go," Jenner teased. But they're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."

As for the proposal, Jenner said Barker "did that all on his own," but did come to her first to ask her for Kardashian's hand in marriage.

"He's a sweetheart," she said of her future son-in-law. "And they're so happy, they can't wait."

travis barker and kourtney kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Getty

Barker's proposal, which was also filmed for the family's upcoming Hulu series, took place on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, Calif., meaning some onlookers got a sneak peek at the romantic moment.

"I think people at the hotel thought they were setting something up for, like, The Bachelorette or something," Jenner said on Ellen. "I don't think they were expecting that, but we had so much fun doing that whole thing and planning it."

After the engagement, a family source told PEOPLE that it was a long time coming for the duo, who have been dating for nearly a year.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the insider said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."