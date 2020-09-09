Kris Jenner Admits She 'Got Emotional' After Announcing End of KUWTK: 'What a Ride'

Kris Jenner is still coming to terms with having to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner, 64, got emotional while opening up about the famous family's decision to end the long-running E! reality series Wednesday on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

"You’re going to make me cry all over again," she said. "It really hasn’t [sunk in yet]."

"I got very, very emotional this morning," Jenneradmitted. “I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian West], and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, 'Whoa, what a ride.' "

When Seacrest — who co-created and executive produced the hit reality show — asked why the family decided to walk away after 14 years and 20 seasons, Jenner said it was ultimately to give everyone a chance to "breathe" and "slow down a bit."

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are," she said. "We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful … for every single moment and everyone we work with."

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."