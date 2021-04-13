The two, who separated in 2013 after 22 years of marriage, share daughters Kylie and Kendall

Kris Jenner Says Her Current Relationship with Ex Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Very Respectful'

Kris Jenner is opening up about her relationship with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

"I think it's very respectful," Kris said of their current relationship during the interview, which was presented with WSJ Magazine's partner, online luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa. "She's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes."

Kris also reflected on navigating the split amid her ex's transition after a life spent battling gender dysphoria.

"I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years," Kris said. "And we didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about."

She continued, "What I thought was interesting about that was, I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it."

Speaking to O'Neill, Kris said it was hard to balance her own feelings about the divorce with being a parent to Kendall and Kylie. (She's also mom to Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.)