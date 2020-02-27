Kourtney Kardashian Is Filming KUWTK Again, Mom Kris Says: ‘She Hit a Wall'

While fans can’t stop talking about the latest Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer, momager Kris Jenner is ironing out some confusing details.

In the new teaser video that dropped on Tuesday, it appears oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian is still filming for the reality series despite her decision to step back from the show.

“She’s filming again. … I think she just needed a little bit of a break,” Kris explained to Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday.

“You know how we all hit a tipping point? And she hit a wall and she was frustrated,” the mother of six added. “And she felt underappreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she’s seen the light.”

At the end of season 17, Kourtney admitted she had reached her “breaking point” and didn’t want to film anymore as the drama between all of the sisters continued to escalate.

In the latest sneak peek, the tension seems to blow-up with a shocking physical altercation between Kourtney, 40, and Kim Kardashian West.

“You have nothing to say,” Kourtney yells in the clip, angrily waving her finger in Kim’s face, then chucking a boxed water at her.

“Don’t ever come at me like that,” Kim, 39, warns before lunging at her.

Kris admits she wasn’t there when the confrontation happened, and that she was “really sad” when she found out about it.

“Actually, I wasn’t there when they had that argument, and I have not seen them really fight like that since they were in high school,” Kris told DeGeneres. “Or there was one time I think it was way back when — did anybody see — when Kim beat one of the kids over the head with her purse because the rims on her car weren’t right, or? It was so silly. It took me back to that, but it made me really sad.”

“I was like, ‘You guys can’t be fighting with each other, that’s ridiculous,’ ” added Kris.

Kardashian-Jenner family drama aside, the 64-year-old reality star also dished on lighter family news, including who she thought would be pregnant next.

“Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!” she said.

Kris later clarified that she wasn’t sure if 22-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner was back with ex Travis Scott, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter Stormi, but that “they’re just great co-parenters.”