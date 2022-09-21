Kris Jenner Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in Pain' as They Address Baby No. 2

"Tristan [Thompson] and I are having another baby. And it's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience," Khloé Kardashian said in a season 2 teaser for The Kardashians

Published on September 21, 2022 01:33 AM
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, The kardashians
Photo: hulu

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are speaking out for the first time about the drama surrounding Kardashian's second baby with ex Tristan Thompson.

In a teaser that dropped Tuesday for season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Jenner talked about witnessing her daughter, 38, going through a difficult time as Kardashian addressed the news that she and Thompson were expecting another child.

The Good American co-founder said in the clip, "There is something that I'm ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby. It's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience."

Appearing visibly upset, Jenner, 66, admitted in a confessional that "it's hard to watch [Khloé] in pain."

At the end of the clip, Kardashian added, "This has been a difficult time in my life, but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True Thompson in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year.

That same month, Thompson confirmed he fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols, writing on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In his message, Thompson also addressed Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this," he wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

He added, "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

In August, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that she and Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate.

Days later, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian wasn't rushing to name the newborn.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," the source said at the time. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

While season 3 is already underway, according to Kourtney Kardashian, season 2 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday on Hulu.

