Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian Has Tried to Fire Her as Her Manager '3 or 4 Times'
Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner has managed her kids’ careers since the start
Kris Jenner's children aren't always satisfied with her services as "momager."
In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at her conversation with editor Kristina O'Neill for WSJ Magazine's The One, the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch discusses the times her kids — son Rob Kardashian and daughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner — have tried to fire her as their manager.
"Kourtney probably three or four times, and that's just a day," Jenner says in the new interview, which was presented with WSJ Magazine's partner, online luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
RELATED: Kris Jenner Says She 'Didn't Know' How to Manage Money Until First Divorce: It 'Was the Turning Point'
As for how she has successfully managed all their careers over the years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, says because she's their mom, she's always been motivated to go above and beyond.
"First of all I think when it's your child you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck," she says. "So I think for me I've got the advantage of just being totally dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them and really going the extra mile and spending the extra time."
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Jokes That Mom Kris Jenner's KUWTK Tweet 'Looks Like a Pregnancy Announcement'
The job isn't an easy one though — "I'm kind of on call 24/7, which happens constantly," she says.
"I feel like a fireman because I'm always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels," Jenner adds. "I think I'm good because they're my kids and I think I am qualified for so many different life reasons."
Fans can sign up here to tune into the full virtual conversation between Kris Jenner and Kristina O'Neill on Monday, April 12 at 6 p.m. ET.
- Watch JoJo Siwa Answer Kids' Questions: From What Makes Her Happiest to How She Chooses Her Outfits
- Zac Clark Teases Fiancé Tayshia Adams’ Hosting Spot on The Bachelorette: 'Get Your Popcorn Ready'
- The Story Behind Eartha Kitt's White House Visit, Which Derailed Her U.S. Career
- How to Get a Reservation at the Lost Kitchen, One of the Hardest-to-Book Restaurants in America