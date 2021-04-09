Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch Kris Jenner has managed her kids’ careers since the start

Kris Jenner Says Daughter Kourtney Kardashian Has Tried to Fire Her as Her Manager '3 or 4 Times'

Kris Jenner's children aren't always satisfied with her services as "momager."

"Kourtney probably three or four times, and that's just a day," Jenner says in the new interview, which was presented with WSJ Magazine's partner, online luxury fashion retailer Mytheresa.

As for how she has successfully managed all their careers over the years, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, says because she's their mom, she's always been motivated to go above and beyond.

"First of all I think when it's your child you go over and above anything that would be required of you if you were just a proper person getting a typical paycheck," she says. "So I think for me I've got the advantage of just being totally dedicated to the kids and wanting the best for them and really going the extra mile and spending the extra time."

The job isn't an easy one though — "I'm kind of on call 24/7, which happens constantly," she says.

"I feel like a fireman because I'm always putting out fires all day every day, on some levels," Jenner adds. "I think I'm good because they're my kids and I think I am qualified for so many different life reasons."