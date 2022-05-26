During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the pair spent the afternoon grocery shopping and taking their car for a wash, which Kris Jenner said was "one of the best times I've had in a long time"

Kris Jenner Says the Car Wash 'Is Like Disneyland' as She and Kylie 'Do Normal Things' Together

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend SinfulColors and Kylie Jenner Announce charitybuzz.com Auction for Anti Bullying on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner live a luxurious life, but sometimes it's the simpler things that bring them the most joy.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the mother-daughter duo spent the afternoon doing "normal things" together, like grocery shopping, getting gas and getting their car washed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair decided upon the day's activities as they were driving in the car after Kris, 66, pointed out that an IHOP used to be in the area.

"Can you take me [to IHOP] soon? I just want to do normal things with you," Kylie, 24, told her mom. "I just think when I'm pregnant, I just want to feel really normal."

"I have not been to a grocery store in two years," Kris admitted, to which Kylie noted, "I haven't been to a grocery store in forever. I want to go to the grocery stores and pick my own things!"

"It's good for our souls," Kris said, before adding in a confessional, "I wear a lot of different hats, and two of them are mom and manager. I'm always in the manager space so when I get to be mom, it's the most magical time for me, and I just want to relish every single second."

Kris then suggested that they go to Vintage Grocers — which she referred to as "the most amazing grocery store in Malibu" — despite the fact it's usually "hard" for her to grocery shop due to her fame.

Kylie and Kris Jenner Kylie and Kris Jenner | Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy," Kris noted in a confessional. "I stopped going to the grocery store because people in the store started sneaking pictures, and paparazzi started showing up. It was hard."

Still though, she and Kylie carried on with the idea, and as they entered the store, Kris excitedly exclaimed, "Dreams do come true!"

Once inside, Kris appeared fascinated by all the grocery store had to offer. "There's tater tots with sweet potatoes! Who knew they made this?!" she said. "I just need the experience of checking out. I waited for this for years."

At checkout, Kris inserted her card into the reader and celebrated it being "approved" after her payment went through. The employees then asked if the pair needed help bringing their items to their car, but Kris insisted, "No, we want to push the cart ourselves."

Once they had returned to their car, Kris asked her daughter if she enjoyed the rare shopping experience. "I loved every minute of it!" Kylie responded.

"We get to load the car!" Kris said, later noting in a confessional, "It makes me so happy when my kids are having fun. That's my heart."

Before leaving, Kris reminded Kylie about grocery store protocol. "You have to go put the basket back, remember? Don't be the customer that just leaves the basket in the middle of the parking lot."

She also offered some encouraging words as Kylie walked the cart back to the store. "Go, Kylie, go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing sweetie! Wow, look at her go. I knew you would shine."

RELATED VIDEO: Kris Jenner Invests in the Restaurant Behind the 'Iconic Salads' the Kardashians Are Always Eating

But that wasn't the end of their afternoon excursion. The pair then made a stop at the gas station, where Kris pumped her own gas, before taking their car through a car wash.

At the gas station, Kris initially appeared perplexed at what to do and almost forgot to turn the vehicle off while pumping gas. "Kylie, I know you're jealous. Don't you wanna come out here and just smell the fumes?" she sarcastically asked her daughter.

After Kylie pointed out that she had to turn the car off, Kris joked, "Well, we didn't blow up. That's the good news."

Later, when they arrived at the car wash, Kris was excited to learn that they "get to sit inside" while the car went through the wash.

"This is like Disneyland," Kris exclaimed. "We have to bring the kids here... This is the best $12 we've ever spent!"

"This is fun," added Kylie. "This is such a tourist attraction!"

Once the car had gone through the wash, Kris said to her daughter, "Wasn't that fun? That was one of the best times I've had in a long time!"

In a confessional, the momager spoke about the significance of their "special" day.

"The most important thing to me is spending time with all my kids and my family, and it gets harder and harder as the years go by, which makes me really sad," she said. "So, any chance I can grab a little bit of time with any of them — even if it means going through a car wash — I have Kylie all to myself, and that means everything."