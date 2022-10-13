Kris Jenner was in full support of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson — even if things didn't pan out between the pair.

Prior to their split in August, Kris was totally in favor of her daughter dating the 28-year-old comedian, and had no qualms about sharing that on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

While chatting with her family about Pete's anticipated trip to space — a trip that he ultimately did not go on due to a scheduling conflict after the blast-off date was changed — Kim, 41, received a phone call from the former Saturday Night Live star.

Kris, 66, went on to ask Pete several questions about the trip, including whether or not he was nervous and if he had a will in place, should something go wrong. Pete played along, joking around with Kim's family, which included her sister Khloé Kardashian and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

As the group laughed, Kris opened up about her daughter's then-boyfriend and the impact he's had on her in a confessional.

"Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete," she said. "[He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her."

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm.

Pete formally confirmed his relationship with Kim to PEOPLE in February, calling her his "girlfriend."

By August, the couple had parted ways. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Despite their breakup, the SKIMS founder still holds a special place in her own heart for the Meet Cute star. Last month, in a conversation with Interview Magazine, Kim called Pete "a cutie."

She also opened up about why he dates "hot girls" in last week's episode of The Kardashians. (Prior to dating Kim, Pete had been linked to Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among others.)

"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

During that same conversation with her family in this week's episode, Kim revealed that she and Pete had sex in front of a fireplace, as per her Grandma MJ's suggestion.

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

"I know that's really creepy," she added, before clarifying that the intimate action was not performed in the lobby. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.