Kris Jenner Said Pete Davidson 'Fits in with the Family' Months Before Split from Kim Kardashian

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner called Pete Davidson "amazing" as she shared, "I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her"

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 12:00 AM

Kris Jenner was in full support of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson — even if things didn't pan out between the pair.

Prior to their split in August, Kris was totally in favor of her daughter dating the 28-year-old comedian, and had no qualms about sharing that on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

While chatting with her family about Pete's anticipated trip to space — a trip that he ultimately did not go on due to a scheduling conflict after the blast-off date was changed — Kim, 41, received a phone call from the former Saturday Night Live star.

Kris, 66, went on to ask Pete several questions about the trip, including whether or not he was nervous and if he had a will in place, should something go wrong. Pete played along, joking around with Kim's family, which included her sister Khloé Kardashian and grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

As the group laughed, Kris opened up about her daughter's then-boyfriend and the impact he's had on her in a confessional.

"Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete," she said. "[He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a>
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson. Kevin Winter/Getty; Mark Sagliocco/WireImage; Cindy Ord/Getty

Kim and Pete first sparked romance rumors when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm.

Pete formally confirmed his relationship with Kim to PEOPLE in February, calling her his "girlfriend."

By August, the couple had parted ways. "Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Despite their breakup, the SKIMS founder still holds a special place in her own heart for the Meet Cute star. Last month, in a conversation with Interview Magazine, Kim called Pete "a cutie."

She also opened up about why he dates "hot girls" in last week's episode of The Kardashians. (Prior to dating Kim, Pete had been linked to Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among others.)

"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

kim and pete. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4gpU7v87y/.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian/ Instagram

During that same conversation with her family in this week's episode, Kim revealed that she and Pete had sex in front of a fireplace, as per her Grandma MJ's suggestion.

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

"I know that's really creepy," she added, before clarifying that the intimate action was not performed in the lobby. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.

Related Articles
Pete Davidson attends the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA); Mary Jo Campbell are seen on March 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Had Fireplace Sex with Pete Davidson 'in Honor' of Her Grandma MJ
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Is Giddy on a Gummy in 'Kardashians' Sneak Peek: 'My Eyes Are Watering'
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian 'Felt Comfortable' with Pete Davidson Going to Space — But Reveals Why It's Not for Her
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian's Dating History: From Kanye West to Pete Davidson
Kris Jenner, Blac Chyna
Kris Jenner Admits Blac Chyna Lawsuit Has Been 'Emotionally, Physically and Spiritually Exhausting'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Kim Kardashian attends the TIAH 4th Annual Fundraiser at Private Residence on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)
Kim Kardashian Says 'The Kardashians' ' Season 2 Premiere Gets 'Seriously Deep': Fans 'Will Be Really Surprised'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split Following 9 Months of Dating: Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgezXnSLNHR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma M.J.: ‘You Are My Hero’. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Family Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma MJ: 'You Are My Hero'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reunion 'Not in the Cards' After Relationship 'Ran Its Course': Sources
Martha Stewart attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); Pete Davidson attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Martha Stewart Gushes Over 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson After Viral Meme: 'The Son I Never Had'
Pete Davidson, Kanye West
Pete Davidson Has Been in Trauma Therapy Due to Kanye West's Online Harassment: Source
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline
Kris Jenner
'The Kardashians' ' Kris Jenner Tears Up over Mystery Medical Threat: 'I Can't Tell My Kids I'm Scared'