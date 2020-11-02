Kris Jenner Responds to Backlash Over Daughter Kendall's Birthday Party: 'All We Can Do Is Live Our Lives'

Kris Jenner is addressing the backlash aimed at her family after her daughter Kendall Jenner threw a large party amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 64, responded to the uproar over Kendall's recent Halloween bash — which was also a celebration of the model's upcoming 25th birthday — during her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on Monday.

"We live our lives, trying to be just really good people," Kris began, after host Andy Cohen asked how she handles negative comments about her children "as a mom and their manager."

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that," she said. "And I think, I am very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me, you know, I've really tried so hard."

The matriarch went on to explain that her family is "very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week" as they film the final season of their reality show, saying that they all get tested for COVID-19 "whenever we have a gathering, no matter how big or small."

"At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until ... the results were in," she continued, adding that people were also "tested a few days before" Halloween as well. "So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

"We do what we can. We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that," Kris said. "I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can."

On Saturday, Kendall — whose birthday is on Tuesday — hosted a party at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California, which drew a big crowd of people, including her boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker.

A source told PEOPLE that Kendall expected to receive backlash over the bash and asked friends in advance not to post on social media.

However, photos and videos from the event still surfaced online, and fans quickly expressed their disappointment over the risky gathering.

One fan wrote, "Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween," while sharing a screen recording of Kylie's Instagram Stories, which have since expired.

"No but kendall jenner really threw a big a— party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a 'no social media' rule so people wouldn’t find out about it....," another shared on Twitter, later calling out Smith for wearing what appears to be an oxygen mask during the bash.

As of Oct. 9, the California Department of Public Health announced that "gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests." When it comes to gathering outdoors, "a gathering of no more than three households is permitted in a public park or other outdoor space, even if unrelated gatherings of other groups up to three households are also occurring in the same park or other outdoor space."

Kendall has yet to address the backlash herself, though she did disable the comments section on her most recent post, which showed her posing with friends at the party while dressed as Pamela Anderson's character in Barb Wire.

As of Monday, there have been more than 9,330,500 cases of COVID-19 and 231,100 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses in United States, according to a New York Times database.