Kris Jenner Reflects on Caitlyn Jenner's Transition in Robin Roberts Interview: 'It Was a Big Shock'

During Wednesday's interview special, Kris Jenner said Caitlyn's transition was "a scary thing to go through" because the family knew "nothing about it" at the time

Kris Jenner is looking back on Caitlyn Jenner's transition and the way her family responded.

During a conversation with Robin Roberts on Wednesday night, Kris was asked where she currently stands with Caitlyn, with whom she was married for 22 years and shares daughters Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24.

"We're fine. Yeah, we're friends," Kris, 66, said. "And I see her when she's at a family thing so it's, you know, settled down a lot."

Recalling her family's reaction to Caitlyn's transition, Kris added, "I think it was a big shock. It's a scary thing to go through because you know nothing about it. It's a subject I never thought that I would ever have to directly deal with [or] confront [or] be understanding about. Something that I didn't you know, understand."

In The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she claims she did, and both Kris and her daughters have been open about the fact that the book created a rift in the family.

Caitlyn and Kris Jenner Caitlyn and Kris Jenner | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

However, Kris and the rest of the family appear to have mended their relationship with the former Olympian since then.

While talking to editor Kristina O'Neill for WSJ Magazine's The One last year, Kris confirmed that she and Caitlyn were "very respectful" with each other because "she's the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes."

During that interview, Kris also shared similar sentiments about navigating the split amid Caitlyn's transition.

"None of us had been through anything like that before in a million years," Kris said. "And we didn't know how to process that — and it was a process, it was a shock, and then it was a reality, and it was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about."

She continued, "What I thought was interesting about that was, I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it."

Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner | Credit: Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

Caitlyn was one of many topics that Kris and her daughters — Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — discussed during Wednesday night's interview.

The sisters also spoke about their individual relationships, including Kim's romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker and the status of Khloé's relationship with ex Tristan Thompson.

When speaking about her public divorce from the rapper, Kim, 41, said: "You want to take the high road and sometimes it's hard. I've always been a champion of him speaking his truth... when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family."

She added of her relationship with Davidson: "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kourtney, 42, also opened up about her friendship-turned-romance with Barker, telling Roberts, "It's so funny when we think about like, 'This is us. Can you believe it?' I felt like deep down if we looked into each other's eyes and like, you know, made it physical that it would just be over."