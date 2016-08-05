Kris Jenner Receives Get Well Gifts From Khloé and Rob Following Car Accident: 'Feeling So Grateful for Today'
Jenner's white Rolls-Royce collided with a freeway-bound car on Wednesday
Get well soon, Kris Jenner!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch was showered with love by her kids Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian on Thursday, one day after her scary car accident.
Khloé, 32, gifted her 60-year-old mother five bouquets of white roses along with a note that read, “Mommy, I love you!”
Kris shared a snap of the flowers with the hashtag “#feelingsogratefulfortoday.”
In addition, Rob, 29, surprised his mom with metallic gold letter balloons that read “Love You Mom.”
“I love you too Rob!!!! Thank you for the beautiful balloons and for loving me the way you do!!” Kris captioned a photo of her son’s present.
On Wednesday, Jenner was driving westbound on Calabasas Rd. in Calabasas, California when a vehicle driving eastbound turned in front of the reality star in an attempt to get on the southbound 101 freeway, according to a law enforcement official. Kris’ white Rolls-Royce collided with the freeway-bound car.
Khloé, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble all rushed to the scene.
“I’m okay, just shaken up and very sore,” the mother of six told PEOPLE. “I’m feeling very blessed. God is so good.”