Kris Jenner Receives Get Well Gifts From Khloé and Rob Following Car Accident: 'Feeling So Grateful for Today'

Get well soon, Kris Jenner!

Khloé, 32, gifted her 60-year-old mother five bouquets of white roses along with a note that read, “Mommy, I love you!”

Kris shared a snap of the flowers with the hashtag “#feelingsogratefulfortoday.”

In addition, Rob, 29, surprised his mom with metallic gold letter balloons that read “Love You Mom.”

“I love you too Rob!!!! Thank you for the beautiful balloons and for loving me the way you do!!” Kris captioned a photo of her son’s present.

On Wednesday, Jenner was driving westbound on Calabasas Rd. in Calabasas, California when a vehicle driving eastbound turned in front of the reality star in an attempt to get on the southbound 101 freeway, according to a law enforcement official. Kris’ white Rolls-Royce collided with the freeway-bound car.