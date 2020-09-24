Kris Jenner Says She's Not Joining RHOBH: 'There's Just Too Much Going On in My Life'

"They do not need a Kris Jenner on that show, they are doing just fine," she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On Thursday, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she opened up about saying goodbye to their long-running reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and rumors that she could join the Housewives franchise.

Earlier this month, the famous family announced that the show would end in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons.

"It was kind of sudden," Jenner, 64, told host Ellen DeGeneres of the decision to end the show. "We were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time. It just sort of came to us, and we thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spinoffs..."

"It's so weird to think that when we started this show there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really like there is now ... there were no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced — it's just so crazy that all of this happened," she added. "And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

Jenner went on to explain that they all got "really emotional" about the departure, with daughter Khloé Kardashian being the "saddest" about it all. "She was pretty torn up about it," Jenner said.

"It's been such an amazing journey and this chapter in our lives has been so amazing, and we're just so appreciative and grateful and blessed to have had this experience," she said.

Later, when the talk show host asked Jenner if she has something else in the works after the end of KUWTK, the mom of six shut down rumors that she might join RHOBH. (A source previously told PEOPLE that “Kris seems intrigued by” joining the Bravo show and “hasn’t dismissed joining it.”)

"I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there's just too much going on in my life — and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show! They are doing just fine," Jenner said.

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, Richards, 51, opened up about her decades-long friendship with Jenner, which began long before they were both famous. “I have photos of Kris coming to my baby shower when I was pregnant with [24-year-old] Alexia,” she said. “We’ve known each other for a long time!”

Through marriages, babies, and of course, reality TV stardom, the two have stayed close. “Kris is an incredible friend,” Kyle said. “She is unbelievably supportive. For someone who has so much going on in her life, she never forgets anything.”

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Kim Kardashian West shared a heartfelt statement on behalf of herself and the family, announcing the end of the KUWTK era.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."