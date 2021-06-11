Kris Jenner Praises Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship with Travis Barker: 'It's the Best'

Kris Jenner is in full support of daughter Kourtney Kardashian's blossoming romance with boyfriend Travis Barker.

During an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance on Thursday, Jenner shared her thoughts on her eldest child's relationship. "Isn't it great?" Jenner, 65, said. "I know, it's the best."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenner was also asked to clarify a post Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story earlier this week, when she re-posted a photo of a vial of the Blink-182 drummer's blood.

"Here's the thing, I don't know what that means," the mother of six said. "I've got to have a little chat with Ms. Kourtney and find out what's going on."

Kris Jenner, travis barker, kourtney kardashian Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; ABC via Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy." Kardashian and Barker "have a long, long history and years of friendship" and have "felt like family for years," the insider added.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with Scott Disick. The exes, who split in 2015 after dating on and off for nearly a decade, have remained close as they continue to co-parent their children.

In a sneak peek at Keeping Up with the Kardashians' upcoming reunion special, Kardashian said she believes it's possible the former couple's relationship could have turned out differently had they not shared so much of it on TV. "But I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker," Kardashian added while referencing Disick's addiction struggles, leading the Talentless creator to respond, "I was pretty irresponsible."