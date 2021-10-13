Kris Jenner Praises Khloé Kardashian for Supporting Kim on SNL: the 'Most Incredible Cheerleader'

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian both made cameos on SNL while Kim Kardashian West hosted the show on Saturday

Kim, 40, made her hosting debut on the sketch comedy show last week, and both Kris, 65, and Khloé, 37, had cameos in various skits. On Wednesday, Kris penned a lengthy tribute to Khloé for being particularly encouraging of her sister throughout the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to give a love and appreciation post to my beautiful daughter Khloé for being the most amazing, uplifting, cheerful, positive, most incredible cheerleader I have ever seen!!" Kris wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from SNL.

"There isn't a day that goes by that Khloé isn't always on our family group text encouraging, inspiring and lifting all of us up to be the best that we can be," the family matriarch continued. "No matter what it is, she is there with kind, encouraging, positive words that really do make my whole day. Just listening to her talk about whichever sibling she is cheering on."

Though Kris said that Khloé's support of her family is "consistent," she noted that the Good American mogul "outdid herself" over the weekend while Kim focused on her hosting performance.

"Khloé was the head cheerleader front and center every single day being there for her sister, constantly making sure she was OK and after her performance screamed the loudest, complimented her with the most beautiful words, talked about Kim's performance all the way home from NYC and even today she was still talking about how proud she is of Kim!" she wrote.

"I am so proud of Khloé. She is one of the most delicious human beings I've ever met in my life… beautiful inside and out, funny, uplifting, passionate, positive, generous beyond words, encouraging, wonderful!!" Kris concluded. "I love you Khloé more than you will ever know! 🙏💖"

khloe Kardashian Credit: Will Pippin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Khloé showed some love to mom Kris in her own Instagram post from the SNL set. "I love this woman so much!" she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the episode, Kim received rave reviews from viewers and fans on social media. A source told PEOPLE she was "nervous" ahead of the performance, but ended up feeling good about how it went.

"She was very focused all week though and worked hard," the insider said.