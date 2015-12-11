Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are #Twinning in Flashback Christmas Photo
"So many years ago but feels like just yesterday!!!" Kris Jenner writes
All we want for Christmas is another epic Kardashian family card.
In the meantime, momager Kris Jenner gave her Instagram followers a gift from Christmas past: a vintage photo of young Kendall and Kylie Jenner in identical, festive dresses.
“So many years ago but feels like just yesterday!!!” Kris, 60, captioned the picture. “Of course my girls were matching… Christmas tradition!!”
Kylie, 18, already got into the holiday spirit for Michael Bublé‘s Christmas in Hollywood special.
And in a livestream on her app/website Thursday, Kim Kardashian West gave a sneak peek at Kris’ Christmas decorations of twinkle lights dangling from palm trees and nutcrackers standing guard.
Santa will need to bring an extra gift to the Kardashian-Jenner household this year: The reality star and her husband Kanye West welcome their second child, son Saint, last week.