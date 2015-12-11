"So many years ago but feels like just yesterday!!!" Kris Jenner writes

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are #Twinning in Flashback Christmas Photo

All we want for Christmas is another epic Kardashian family card.

In the meantime, momager Kris Jenner gave her Instagram followers a gift from Christmas past: a vintage photo of young Kendall and Kylie Jenner in identical, festive dresses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“So many years ago but feels like just yesterday!!!” Kris, 60, captioned the picture. “Of course my girls were matching… Christmas tradition!!”

And in a livestream on her app/website Thursday, Kim Kardashian West gave a sneak peek at Kris’ Christmas decorations of twinkle lights dangling from palm trees and nutcrackers standing guard.