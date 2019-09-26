Kris Jenner Opens Up About Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Homeschooling Experience

Kris Jenner is crediting the homeschooling agency that assisted youngest daughters Kendall and Kylie with helping pave their way to success.

In a press release for Novel Education, which worked with Kylie, 22, and Kendall, 23, for their final years of high school, Kris opened up about how her two youngest children’s lives were “transformed” after choosing to withdraw from the classroom and enroll in the agency.

“They were performing poorly in school due to constantly missing classes as the regular 8 a.m.-4 p.m. school day clashed with their budding careers,” recalled Kris, 63. “The girls also weren’t able to fully be creative in the typical school setting, which kept them disinterested.”

“Kendall and Kylie were able to not only choose the courses they wanted to but also create a schedule that fit with their busy lifestyles,” the family matriarch added. “Novel Education Group allowed them to both graduate high school and build a successful career at the same time.”

Image zoom Kris, Kendall, Kylie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

RELATED: Kylie Jenner, 21, Named World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire by Forbes — It Feels ‘Really Good’

Based in Los Angeles, the homeschooling agency helps students across the country, especially those who have “work travel, or various other scheduling conflicts,” according to the press release.

Although neither Jenner sister attended college, they’ve accomplished huge careers: Kendall is one of the world’s most famous and successful models, while Kylie ranks as Forbes youngest billionaire, largely due to her profits from Kylie Cosmetics.

Kendall finished high school in 2014, and one year later, her little sister followed suit at age 17, announcing the news to her followers on social media.

“I finished school last week,” Kylie wrote, adding: “I know I never post on social media when I’m in class but that doesn’t mean I don’t encourage education!”

Kylie’s famous family celebrated her accomplishment later that week, throwing her a surprise party at Kris’ home in Calabasas. She also shared a photo proudly displaying her high school diploma in her black graduation regalia.

Kylie later confirmed she had no intention to deter her business plans to attend a university.

“I’m not going to college,” she told Interview magazine in 2015 for her provocative December/January cover shoot. “I have done everything to prepare for college, so if I wanted to in the future, I could go at any time. But I’m not planning on going anytime soon.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is Studying for the Bar Exam — Can She Become a Lawyer Without a College Degree?

However, Kylie told the magazine that she still had big plans for the future — plans she has (almost completely) accomplished.

“If I could do whatever I wanted, I would have a successful makeup line, and I would want to hopefully start more businesses, and just be, like, a businesswoman,” she said. “And then, hopefully, I’ll go off the map. When I’m, like, 30, I want to go off the map, have a family, and live in Malibu with a farm, and just raise my own chickens.”