Kris Jenner Won't Reveal If Khloé Kardashian Is Moving Back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson

Kris Jenner‘s lips are sealed when it comes to whether or not Khloé Kardashian plans to return to Cleveland to be with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jenner, 62, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and gave an update on her daughter’s living arrangements during a round of “Burning Questions.”

“Is Khloé moving to Cleveland?” DeGeneres asked.

“Maybe!” Jenner replied.

Kardashian, 34, originally planned to return with daughter True to Cleveland to be with Thompson as he began basketball season with the Cavaliers this fall, but she has put her move on hold, remaining in Los Angeles with her family instead.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Jerritt Clark/Getty

Nearly six months since news broke about her NBA player boyfriend’s cheating scandal, sources have told PEOPLE the couple’s relationship could be on the rocks.

“Khloé very much seems over Tristan,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source added. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian has prioritized raising her baby girl.

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it,” the source said. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest.”

It’s worth noting, however, that Kardashian and Thompson appear to be communicating happily over social media. When she posted a sexy photo of herself on Instagram earlier this week, Thompson commented three heart emojis, and Kardashian responded to him with two of the same emojis.