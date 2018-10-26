Kris Jenner Admits She Wishes Son-in-Law Kanye West Would 'Share' Some of His Thoughts 'Privately'

Kris Jenner has nothing but love for Kanye West — even if she wishes he would keep some of his strong opinions to himself.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, 62, had a candid conversation about her son-in-law on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Asked about her thoughts on his recent headlines, Jenner remained sympathetic toward daughter Kim Kardashian West’s husband. “My job as a mom is just to be there for my kids and be support and love them,” she said. “Kanye’s an amazing son-in-law. He’s an amazing dad and husband and friend and brother-in-law. So we know my son-in-law, Kanye.”

“I think what I really want to do is be there to help him be the best version of himself that he can be,” she admitted, adding, “You’re always concerned when there’s controversy and drama and things are going on and it’s sometimes worrisome. When you have six kids and extended family and nine grandchildren, there’s a lot going on. And I just want to be there and be supportive and be there if he needs me. That’s really where my heart is.”

Kris Jenner and Kanye West TARA ZIEMBA/AFP/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

RELATED: Kanye West Tells Trump He Was Misdiagnosed with Bipolar Disorder, Claims He’s Just Sleep-Deprived

In the past few months, West has met with Trump in the Oval Office, delivered an impromptu speech in favor of the president on Saturday Night Live, called first for abolishing and then for amending the 13th Amendment, deleted his social media, and went on an epic TMZ rant in which he controversially called slavery a choice.

In addition, the “Flashing Lights” rapper has claimed that he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder and has been open about the fact that he is off his medication.

Jenner noted on Ellen that despite being a momager, she has no control over how West or any of her children act.

“You can’t control what somebody else is doing. I can’t always control what any of them do at any time,” she told DeGeneres. “It’s a lot. Kim always says, ‘I can’t control what somebody else does,’ and I feel the same way. It’s really hard. You all know, you have kids and they might have a totally different opinion about something or a different view about something. And his are very strong. He has a big voice and he has a lot to say.”

Donald Trump and Kanye West Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty

As for West’s sit-down with Trump, Jenner revealed that she wishes the rapper would have waited for the cameras to turn off before he shared some of his thoughts.

“It was very spontaneous. The stuff that they were talking about, when they got to the airplane, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is so Kanye,’ ” Jenner confessed on Ellen. “He was sharing thoughts and things of himself. But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately.”

“Obviously, it would be great. But I have to be able to show him that I’m here if he needs me, we’re all here if he needs us, and we all want him to be the best he can be,” Jenner stressed. “He definitely has his own thoughts and opinions and he gets very excited about that. You’ve known him a long time, I’ve known him a long time, and he does have different sides to him. And this is a side that nobody’s seen before.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Meanwhile, a source close to West previously told PEOPLE that those in his inner circle “are telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense.”

“Now he’s in the Oval Office, and he’s doing the same rant, and that’s going to validate his rants,” the source said.

Though family and close friends want to support the father of three, they don’t feel that they’re able to get through to him — in part because of the president’s validation.

“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source, “because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”