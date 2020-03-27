Kris Jenner Offers Kim Kardashian $400k to Walk in Fashion Show After Kylie Jenner Cancels

Kris Jenner is desperate.

On Thursday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 premiere, the family matriarch finds herself in a bind after Kylie Jenner is forced to back out of a business commitment after getting sick.

The makeup mogul, 22, announced a collaboration between Kylie Cosmetics and Balmain, with the Kylie x Balmain Collection set to be unveiled during the French luxury brand’s Paris Fashion Week ready-to-wear show. Not only was Kylie set to serve as the Artistic Director of Makeup, but she was also supposed to walk the runway to close the show.

“I can’t wait, this is going to be so big for Kylie Cosmetics,” Kylie said.

But days before her flight to Paris, Kylie came down with strep throat.

“I’m here in Paris getting ready and set up for the Kylie Cosmetics collab,” said Kris. “But as we were about to go to the airport, Kylie called me and said she wasn’t feeling well. I called in our family doctor to go to the house and make sure she’s okay and she has any of the medication she might need so she can hop on the plane to get to Paris.”

“I really hope that it’s all going to work out,” she added.

As the fashion show quickly approached, it started to become clear that Kylie might not make it.

“Kylie is still feeling too sick to get on the plane, but the show must go on,” said Kris. “As exciting as it all is, I am very nervous about Olivier [Rousteing] feeling a certain way because Kylie’s not here.”

Trying to help solve the problem, Kris called Kendall Jenner to see if she would be willing to take Kylie’s place in the fashion show.

“Mom, I love you and I’d love to save the day but you know I have work here,” Kendall said over a FaceTime call. “I really can’t.”

“I’ll give you a Balmain bag,” Kris responded.

When Kylie officially gave word that she couldn’t make the show, Kris, 64, called Kim Kardashian to try and convince her to fly to Paris — and this time, she got creative with the offer.

“My mom is in Paris crying, calling me on the phone going, ‘You need to come to Paris, you need to close the show,’ ” said Kim. “Kylie’s sickness has gotten a lot worse so I get why my mom is in panic mode because she’s in Paris trying to figure it all out.”

“If it were me, I’d go on my death bed,” she added.

Kim argued that walking in a show for Kylie Cosmetics would be a conflict of interest with her own makeup brand, KKW Beauty.

“Would you consider $300,000 in cash and a jet tonight?” Kris texted Kim. “God, this feels weird lol. But I’m totally legit.”

But Kim held her ground.

“Okay, she’s upped it,” she said before reading Kris’ text. “400k now. I won’t take a commission. The jet can leave tonight. You can bring North.”

Kylie missed the fashion show after she was checked into a Los Angeles hospital and diagnosed with strep throat and staph infection.

“It was the sickest I’ve ever been,” Kylie said on Instagram at the time. “I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all).”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.