Kris Jenner Says She's 'So Heartbroken' as She Mourns Death of Tristan Thompson's 'Amazing' Mom Andrea

"I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light," the Kardashians matriarch shared on Instagram Friday

Published on January 6, 2023 09:25 PM
Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

Kris Jenner is honoring Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, after she died of a heart attack on Thursday.

In the wake of the news, Jenner penned a touching tribute on Instagram Friday alongside four photos of Andrea with her family at different Kardashian events over the years.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea," Jenner, 67, wrote. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel."

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," the Kardashians star continued. "What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."

Concluding her post, Jenner wrote, "Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel 🙏❤️"

Andrea died at her home in Toronto of a heart attack on Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. TMZ Sports was first to report the news.

Following her death, Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with ex Khloé Kardashian joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days, a source told PEOPLE. Kardashian was close with Andrea, the source added.

Tristan shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Kardashian. (He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

As fans know, Tristan started dating Kardashian in 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Kardashian then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January 2022, one month after Tristan confirmed he fathered a baby with Nichols while he was dating Kardashian.

In August, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that she and Tristan welcomed their son via surrogate. The child was successfully conceived in the final weeks of 2021 — just as news broke that Thompson was the father of Nichols' baby.

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True. Tristan Thompson Instagram

Despite Tristan's infidelity, Kardashian has remained on good terms with the NBA player as they successfully co-parent their children together.

Fans got a glimpse of their relationship in season 2 of The Kardashians, with the Good American founder allowing Tristan into the hospital room to meet their infant after his birth.

At the time, Kardashian said, "I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back."

Tristan has also been in attendance for, or involved with, many family gatherings, including True's extravagant 4th birthday party, in which he offered to cover the entire pastel-themed celebration.

