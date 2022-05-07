The Kardashians star tells PEOPLE all about Sunday's holiday while promoting her brand Safely

Kris Jenner Says She's Looking Forward to a 'Fabulous' Mother's Day Brunch with Her Family

Kris Jenner is gearing up for one "fabulous" Mother's Day!

Speaking with PEOPLE while promoting her brand Safely, the Kardashians momager says she is "excited" to enjoy some family time on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Typically, Jenner, 66, says her family's Mother's Day celebration "usually involves a fabulous breakfast or brunch" in addition to quality time with the family and "just doing absolutely nothing."

Though the family has yet to finish working out details for their celebration, Jenner says one thing is certain: "We're just all going to be together."

"We could be in the desert [or] we could be in L.A. ... But we're usually always together and we just have a good time," she explains, adding, "we're always having a good time together."

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian From left: Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian | Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Keeping track of everyone can prove to be a bit of a challenge, as Jenner learned earlier this week when she accidentally mixed up her grandsons' Saint and Psalm West's birthdays.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are the most organized family you'll ever meet and I still didn't get it right!" she tells PEOPLE.

But holidays, Jenner notes, are good practice. "We've had a couple of holidays together – a couple of Easters and a couple of Christmases. So, it's been so much fun. It really is."

"I mean, the more the merrier! That's how it is over here," she adds.

Jenner's Safely brand is a collection of gentle and affordable plant-based cleaning solutions, available at Walmarts across the country.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family can follow them on their new Hulu show The Kardashians. The show's April 14 debut marked the biggest U.S. premiere in the streaming service's history, according to Variety.