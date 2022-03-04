Kris Jenner Raves About Martha Stewart After Lunch with Khloé Kardashian: 'An Inspiration to Me'

Kris Jenner is still swooning after meeting an "inspiration."

On Instagram Thursday, the 66-year-old matriarch reflected on her lunch with Martha Stewart and Khloé Kardashian earlier in the week, and what the meeting meant to her. Sharing selfies of the trio together, Jenner said she admired Stewart, 80, not only for her homemaking skills, but also for her kindness and legacy in the entertainment business.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How do I say thank you for coming to the house and helping me surprise @khloekardashian??!!!!!! You are someone I have truly looked up to and admired for so many years!!! You have been such an inspiration to me in so many ways!" Jenner began.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum explained that Stewart's recipes, decor and style has inspired her own, adding that she and Kardashian, 37, have bonded over Stewart's holiday activities through the years. Now, the Good American co-founder shares the same traditions with her daughter, True, 3.

"I can't express enough how grateful I am for all of the happiness you bring to us, even in the simple stuff like baking a cake or carving a pumpkin!" Jenner wrote. "Khloé and I have shared such great moments together through baking, decorating for Christmas and all the holidays, and watching your shows… and it was the most fun yesterday being with you and watching her smile. You are a QUEEN and a LEGEND and we love you!!!!!"

Kardashian opened up about the special occasion in a post of her own earlier this week.

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Martha Stewart Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48" she wrote on Instagram beside a series of photos from their gathering Wednesday.

In the pictures, Kardashian stood beside Stewart and Jenner as they smiled for the camera together. Another shot showed the trio posing together on Jenner's staircase.

"Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She's ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she's bad ass!" Khloé wrote of the Martha Stewart Living mogul. "She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain't no snitch. This is my kind of Queen ♥️ 👑 All Hail 👑"

Stewart also posted a photo on Instagram from the gathering, which was snapped outside Jenner's home.

Looking back on the lunch with the reality stars, Stewart shared that "their new homes are so beautiful, the gardens lush, and the hospitality outstanding," she wrote. "We had fun talking business and peacocks!"