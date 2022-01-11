Kris Jenner, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and More Wish RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Happy Birthday

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: TV personality Kyle Richards attends the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen" at the El Capitan Theatre on November 19, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: TV personality Kyle Richards attends the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen" at the El Capitan Theatre on November 19, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Happy birthday, Kyle Richards!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned 53 on Tuesday and her famous friends marked the occasion with sweet social media tributes, many of which referenced Richards' comedic side.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Richards' former RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave also went with a funny clip for her birthday tribute, sharing a video of Richards helping Mellencamp Arroyave get to bed — and avoid the chip bowl — after a drunken night on the Bravo series.

"Tag a bestie that you wanna have this kind of night with. @kylerichards18 can't wait to celebrate your birthday just like this?!" she captioned the post on Instagram. "Ps. What kind of chips were they?"

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kylerichards18 ✨✨ You are hilarious , we love you so much! Hope this year brings you everything your heart desires! You deserve the world and more! You give so much joy and love to everyone you touch. 🎂❤️💗❤️💕🍸🐆😘🥳" wrote Rinna, 58.

Kemsley's birthday message marked her return to social media, after she was the victim of a home invasion in October and took a break from posting.

"Coming back to insta(after a much needed break 😌) to wish my beautiful friend @kylerichards18 a very happy birthday!" she wrote. "I love you so much Kyle and I have the best time with you! I love how we laugh until we need to pee, can talk about anything, support one another, bond over the love our families and the love of Hermès(and all things designer), and I love that our hubbies are besties too."

"May all of your wishes come true today and always. Love you! 🎂🥳♥️😘" Kemsley continued, adding a note for her fans that she will be back to posting on Instagram regularly "soon."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Richards' Halloween costar Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a touching tribute to the reality star. Curtis starred as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film and Richards as the 8-year-old girl Laurie babysat. Both reprised their roles for the most recent film in the franchise, Halloween Kills, which premiered last year.

"Watching @kylerichards18 grow into the incredible woman she has become, raising women of her own, collaborating with other women and is always up for a fight for justice and is a spectacular advocate for Children's Hospital Los Angeles and I could not be prouder to be continuing our long legacy with Halloween with our long legacy of support for Children's Hospital together," Curtis wrote, urging followers to make a donation to the hospital in honor of Richards' birthday.