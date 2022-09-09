Kris Jenner Finally Reveals Her Favorite Daughter During Lie Detector Test: 'I Can't Go Home Now'

Kris Jenner also cleared up rumors about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress and her own involvement in the release of her daughter's sex tape during her appearance

By
Published on September 9, 2022 02:41 PM

Kris Jenner isn't afraid to pick favorites when it comes to her children.

While taking a lie detector test on The Late Late Show on Thursday, the mother of six answered a swift yes after daughter Kylie asked, "Am I your favorite child?"

Kris, 66, then jokingly added, "I can't go home" when the test proved her response was not a lie.

"Oh my god. The speed in which you answered," said a shocked host James Corden.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, and Jeff Scheen
Terence Patrick/CBS

The Kardashian-Jenner momager also denied her involvement in the release of her daughter Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape with singer Ray J during her appearance on The Late Late Show.

"No," she replied when asked if she was behind the release with the polygraph examiner confirming her answer was true.

"Thank you," she added. "We cleared that up!"

Kris also shut down rumors that Kim ripped Marilyn Monroe's dress while attending the Met Gala in May which also proved to be true.

"See? We're clearing everything up today. I like this game," she shared as the audience cheered.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>, Model Kendall Jenner, Founder, Kylie Cosmetics <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>, Founder, The Business of Fashion Imran Amed and Founder and CEO, KKW <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends an intimate dinner hosted by The Business of Fashion to celebrate its latest special print edition 'The Age of Influence' at Peachy's/Chinese Tuxedo
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

However, Kris was not entirely truthful when it came to feelings about daughter Kourtney's PDA with husband Travis Barker. She said their affection is only too much "once in a while."

When the polygraph examiner said she was lying, she tried to clarify, "Once in a while, it's too much … a little bit goes a long way."

"I'm trying to say it as nice as possible," she added. "I really can't go home now."

However, Kris tried to redeem herself when asked if she liked Kourtney's wedding dress, saying, "Yes, I did. I loved it."

The segment concluded on a lighter note, Kris admitting that Kendall still doesn't know how to cut a cucumber after struggling with the kitchen task in a viral moment on last season of The Kardashians.

