Kris Jenner Spends Thanksgiving with Kylie & Kendall as Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Take Japan

Kylie Jenner is sharing a glimpse at the Kardashian Thanksgiving celebrations.

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a sweet family photo with her mom Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall Jenner in honor of the holiday.

“I hope everyone had a beautiful Thanksgiving,” she captioned the Instagram Story post, which showed the three women posing on a couch in front of a fireplace. The trio wore fall-inspired ensembles, with Kendall, 24, in a black turtleneck and Kylie wearing a white sweater dress with a long snakeskin jacket.

Kylie, 22, also shared several photos of her Thanksgiving ensemble to her Instagram Story.

Image zoom Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, the rest of the famous family appeared to be spread across the globe.

Early Saturday morning, Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of Instagram photos from Tokyo, Japan, where her sister Kim Kardashian West also appeared to be. On her Instagram Story, Kim, 39, shared sweet footage of son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 22 months.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photos of Her Children and Kanye West on Thanksgiving

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she had been staying off of social media during the holiday to spend time with her 1½-year-old daughter True.

“Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!!” Khloé, 35, wrote. “Slow down and take in every moment! I’ve been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays💕💕.”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Hits the Gym at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Morning: ‘Mood’

Hi loves!! I hope you all are enjoying every moment with your loved ones!! Slow down and take in every moment! I’ve been staying off my phone and living in every minute with my baby. Time seems to be going by faster and faster. Happy holidays 💕💕 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 29, 2019

On Thanksgiving, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney all shared posts expressing gratitude for their children.

“So Thankful for my babies,” Kim wrote alongside a candid snap of her baby Psalm looking up at dad Kanye West, who tightly holds on to the 5-month-old baby boy. She followed up the post with another family photo, but this time it was of her posing with her daughters Chicago and North, 6, and son Saint.

Khloé also raved about being a mom, sharing a photo of herself kissing her daughter True through a glass window.

“Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy! I’ll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time! #Thanksgiving #Thankful,” Khloé captioned the Instagram post.

Like Kim and Khloé, Kourtney, 40, also gave thanks for her three children — daughter Penelope, 7, and sons Reign, 4, and Mason, 9 — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Overwhelmed with thankfulness, words can not express,” she captioned two photos of her children and nieces and nephews during the family trip to Armenia.

During a joint appearance on The Real earlier this month, Khloé, Kim and Kourtney opened up about how they like to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“I love to cook,” Khloé said.

However, Kim added that the family’s “biggest argument right now” was whether to cook the huge holiday meal themselves or get help from a professional chef.

“We’ve been talking about this cooking thing. You feel like we should cook it all on our own, Kylie and mom [Kris] think we should get a chef,” Kim told her sister. “It’s like split.”