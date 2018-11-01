Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Rush to Cleveland After Khloé Goes into Labor on KUWTK

The birth of baby True Thompson will unfold on this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kris Jenner springs into action after she finds out that her daughter Khloé Kardashian is going into labor in Cleveland while the rest of the family is still in Los Angeles.

“I gotta go. I just moved the plane up and I think she’s in labor,” says Jenner, 62. “I knew we should have gone last night. I knew it.”

“Do you want me to go with you?” asks Kim Kardashian West, 38, who had originally wanted to stay in L.A. for a few days so she could attend her 20-year high school reunion.

“No, you come in a couple of days,” Jenner says. “I’m going, I’m bringing the doctor. The only thing that frightens me is that she’s going to have this baby before I get there. And then she’s giving birth alone.”

Jenner rushes out of the room and Kim calls Khloé, 34, who asks whether her contractions should “feel like period cramps.”

“They keep going from different times so I don’t understand if I’m feeling them,” she says. “One was at 9:43, one was at 8:21, one was at 10-something.”

“Okay, I’m going to run and get my bag and I’m going to come with Mom,” Kim insists.

“You know, when there’s something crazy that goes on in our family, we just always drop everything that we’re doing and go be supportive to them,” she explains. “I obviously wanted to go to my reunion and I wanted to make both work, but since my reunion is in two days, it’s like, game over — it doesn’t matter. I’m going to go to Cleveland and be there for her.”

Khloé welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, just two days after allegations surfaced that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

While calling into On Air with Ryan Seacrest this summer, Kim admitted the situation was a first for the famous family.

“Sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t,” she said. “It was more maybe when Khloé wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do. It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world. I think ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?

“Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy,” she added of Khloé standing by Thompson, 27, throughout the cheating scandal. “So we’ll support that.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!