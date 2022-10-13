Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are fiercely defending their family's success.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, fans got a look inside the family's Variety cover photo shoot, where Kim famously advised women in business to "get your f---ing ass up and work."

Midway through the interview, the Variety reporter asked Kris, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian what they thought about people who still believe that the Kardashians are "famous for being famous."

Kris, 66, was first to respond, explaining how "I think that has changed a lot over the last few years, that perception."

Kim, 41, then chimed in, "We focus on the positive, we work our asses off — and lucky us. We don't have to sing, dance. We get to just live our lives, and, hey, we made it."

In a confessional, Kris said of the naysayers: "I don't know why this question got started about how much talent we have. Would they ask[Amazon CEO] Jeff Bezos that? 'Can you dance? Can you sing?'"

"We have some amazing businesses that became super successful," the momager continued. "And we enjoy being together as a family and working on those companies. And that's our superpower. Not too shabby."

Later during the episode, Kim addressed the backlash she received tied to the viral interview moment, and in doing so, explained how hard she had worked in her career to attain her success.

"We've had crazy great opportunities, but you also did work," Khloé, 38, said to Kim, before adding in part of a confessional, "They're always gonna say, 'Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.' But it's frustrating when the world doesn't want to see you for who you are."

Kim then responded, "I feel like if people understood, like, yeah we grew up privileged but people don't know the story of like, your dad and mom having to sell their house in the hills because they couldn't afford it and they had to move to an apartment, and mom really started her career, making money in her 50s."

"Growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids ... I saw her work her ass off and figure it out," she continued. "That really inspired me to work."

Kim added in a confessional: "I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show. But being on a reality show, let alone a reality-show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors. I always felt like I had to work extra hard to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past."

This wasn't the only major moment from Thursday's episode of The Kardashians.

Earlier in the episode, Kim revealed to her 88-year-old grandma, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, that she and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson decided to have sex in front of a hotel fireplace "in honor" of her grandmother.

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked MJ in the episode. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Also during the episode, fans learned that Kris needed a hip replacement and would be undergoing surgery to have the procedure done.

"It's just a mindf---," an emotional Kris said at one point before starting to cry. "You just realize you don't have that much more time. It's like suddenly, I can't do all the things…."

"It's the realization that I'm getting older," she later added. "It messes with your head because I've always felt like I was 40 years old."

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.