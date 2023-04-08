Kris Jenner Kicks Off Easter Weekend with Retro Family Throwbacks: 'Always Matching'

Kris Jenner is getting nostalgic this holiday weekend.

The Kardashians star, 67, took a trip down memory lane as she prepared for Easter, sharing some throwback family photos with her famous children and late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. to Instagram on Saturday.

"Wishing everyone a happy Easter weekend 🐣🤍💐🐰," wrote Jenner in the caption, which included the hashtag "#AlwaysMatching."

The post included photos of herself and Robert, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, with Kourtney, 43; Kim, 42; Khloé, 38; and Rob Jr., 36 — all in matching color palettes.

Other photos showed a toddler-aged Kylie Jenner, 25, and sister Kendall, 27, in purple floral dresses.

"Recreate the red dresses?" wrote Kourtney in a comment. Paris Hilton also dropped a heart-eye emoji in the comments section, as her mother Kathy Hilton left some red heart emojis, along with Marc Jacobs.

Jenner previously rang in 2023 with more updated family photos, celebrating two new grandbabies after Kylie welcomed son Aire with Travis Scott, and Khloé also had a baby boy with Tristan Thompson.

"Happy New Year's Eve!!!" she wrote in the caption. "I am so thankful for all of the amazing memories made this past year, and for being able to share these moments with you all!!

"These are just a few of my favorites from 2022, from launching our new show on Hulu, becoming a grandmother again (twice!!!) to Kourtney and [Travis Barker's] beautiful wedding in Portofino, and Christmas spent with my family.

"Thank you all for sharing in our many moments, our highs and our lows, and for being there supporting us through it all. I wish everyone a happy year ahead filled with peace, joy, success and most of all, LOVE!! Happy New Year, everyone!!" added Jenner.