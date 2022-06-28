"You are a rock star in my eyes... You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full," Kris Jenner said in a sweet speech

Kris Jenner Honors Khloé Kardashian at Her 38th Birthday Party: 'You Are the Queen of Our Family'

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her birthday in style!

The Good American mogul turned 38 on Monday and was ready to party in a pink latex bodycon dress at a get-together with family and friends. Khloé was joined by mum Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Kim, 41, at the bash, the SKIMS founder posting an inside glimpse of the festivities on her Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I gave birth 38 years ago!" Kris exclaimed in the footage, wearing a billowing green kaftan with matching drop earrings.

"And I'm going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day that I gave birth," the matriarch, 66, added, hugging her daughter and dancing around the kitchen of her Hidden Hills, California mansion - which is next door to Khloé's.

"So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!" Kris added, referencing the birthday girl's party dress.

Kris also gave an emotional speech in Khloé's honor at the seated birthday meal, with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Khloé's best friend Malika Haqq also in attendance.

Khloe Kardashian Birthday Khloe Kardashian Birthday

Left: Khloé Kardashian celebrates her 38th birthday | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Right: Khloe Kardashian Birthday | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

"So, I know I'm a little wasted. But what I want to say is how much I am so f---ing in love with you, Khloé Kardashian!" the mom of six said, seated at an elegant table filled with plates of tacos and edamame.

"You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full," Kris continued. "I just want to say how much I love you and I've had way too much to drink tonight, but we're here because we love you."

Khloe Kardashian Birthday Khloe Kardashian Birthday

Left: Khloe Kardashian Birthday | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram Right: Khloe Kardashian Birthday | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

On her own Instagram Stories, Khloé posted a sweet selfie from the party, celebrating with daughter True, 4, and Kim's daughter Chicago, also 4.

She also shared well-wishes from Caitlyn Jenner, who posted a smiling selfie of the two together with a note celebrating Khloé as an "amazing mother."

"I love you Cait!" The Kardashians star replied.

In a second, throwback photo, featuring the two together at Khloé's 2009 wedding to Lamar Odom, Caitlyn praised her as an" intelligent businesswoman. Khloé wrote back, "Awww memories! I love you. I loved this day!"

Khloe Kardashian Birthday Khloe Kardashian Birthday | Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Leading up to her 38th birthday, Khloé experienced a lot of highs and lows in her personal and professional life.

After saying goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2021, Khloé and her famous family premiered their new series on Hulu. The Kardashians became the steaming service's largest U.S. premiere.

"Speechless. I am thankful beyond words to our incredible fans who have been with us through it ALL," Khloé wrote on Instagram while celebrating the news.

"Becoming a part of the @disney and @hulu family was a dream come true for us, but it would not have been possible without your support and love," she continued. "This is just the beginning of this new journey for us, and we're grateful every single day to be able to share our lives with our fans… you are our family."

Khloé's Good American brand, known for featuring inclusive sizing, then became available to purchase through Anthropologie in early June.

The businesswoman also went through a very public breakup with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her daughter.

While they were together last year, Thompson fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. The aftermath of Thompson's paternity scandal recently played out on The Kardashians.

Now, Khloé has moved on with someone new.