Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian & More Share Sweet Tributes to Kendall Jenner on Her 24th Birthday

The Kardashian family is wishing Kendall Jenner a happy 24th birthday!

In honor of the model’s special day, members of her famous family shared heartwarming tributes to Kendall via social media on Sunday — including mom Kris Jenner.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!!,” Kris, 63, wrote alongside a slideshow of adorable throwback photos of Kendall throughout the years.

“You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day,” she added. “You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, ❤️ Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall 🎂”

Kendall’s older sister’s Khloé Kardashian also posted a sweet birthday tribute to her Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos from precious memories they share.

“It’s your birthday boo!! I pray everyone is singing Happy birthday @kendalljenner!!” the proud sister, 35, began her lengthy post. “Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I’ve ever known! Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter! I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it’s an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another’s best friends.”

“I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side,” Khloé continued. “I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are. I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you’ve ever had comes true! I love you so much. As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day. Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister 💋.”

In one of the videos posted by Khloé, the model can be seen riding a bike before falling off onto the gravel road and bursting into laughter. In another, she dances around in a shop while trying on sunglasses with sister Kourtney Kardashian — who also sent her younger sibling birthday wishes on her Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday auntie kenny,” the mother of three, 40, wrote in a series of four posts to her Story.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, also made sure to give her sister a shout-out on social media with a sweet throwback photo, writing, “My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

Meanwhile, younger sister Kylie Jenner, 22, shared a photo from Kendall’s star-studded Halloween-birthday bash of the pair with older brother Rob Kardashian, 32.

“5am birthday adventures with my two fav people🥳,” she captioned the post. Kendall later commented, “best bday present ever ❤️.”