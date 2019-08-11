Kris Jenner Takes Daughters Kendall, Khloé, Kim & Kourtney to Wyoming to 'Rebuild' Family Bond

The Kardashian-Jenner family are in need of some family bonding, according to Kris Jenner.

In a teaser clip from the upcoming 17th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the matriarch takes her family to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after sensing something “off” with their dynamic.

As Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner gather around their mother, dressed in some cowboy-themed outfits, Kris begins to explain why she brought them to Wyoming.

“So, in case you’re wondering why I wanted to bring you all to Jackson Hole, I think we just really needed some family bonding time,” Kris starts to explain. “I feel like things are a little bit off and we really need to press a reset button and have a fresh start so that we all feel really good about where we are.”

She addresses that there may be some lingering drama among family members that need to be resolved, telling her family how it’s important to work through their issues together.

“Each one of us has maybe a small to medium-sized issue with another, and I really think that we need to work on the things that are bothering us internally and working together as a family and team,” she adds.

The momager then reveals she plans to have the family take part in some team-building exercises that will help them learn to effectively communicate and work together.

“I think what I want to do is family morale team-building exercises where we can do things where we have to work together to try to rebuild our bond because, listen, we’re ride or die, right?” Kris says to her daughters. “This family will never be a group that falls apart in any way shape or form because we always have each others’ back.”

Their first family bonding activity? Learning how to cattle drive from Kourtney.

“Kourtney, we are going to take you back to your roots and you’re going to go on a cattle drive,” Kris announces, referencing Kourtney’s first reality show appearance on Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive. “Kourtney is going to show us how it’s done, kids.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ season 17 premieres Sep. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!