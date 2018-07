Kourtney had a hard time dealing with her mom’s revelation, which Jenner discuses in her memoir Kris Jenner . . . And All Things Kardashian. “I don’t understand how you can do that to you family,” the mother of three said in a 2012 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She continued to her mom, “You’re so inappropriate and embarrassing. You have no shame in your game.”

When Jenner clearly got upset, her eldest child decided, “I don’t want to keep talking about this. I just don’t relate to this and I don’t understand it.”