Kris Jenner Speaks Out About Kanye West's Recent Behavior: 'He Does Things with Good Intentions'

Kris Jenner is speaking out about her son-in-law Kanye West‘s recent behavior.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Friday, host Ellen DeGeneres wasted no time asking the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and momager about West, 40, who is married to Jenner’s daughter, Kim Kardashian.

“What’s going on and is he okay?” asked DeGeneres, 60, in a preview of the episode. “Those are my questions.”

“You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who’s been there to support him forever,” said Jenner, 62.

“And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way,” she continued. “And, I think that anything he does – and I just think this is important to say is – he always does things with really good intentions.”

Kris Jenner and Kanye West

“So, I’m going to let him explain himself when the time is ready and… I just keep rolling on. Trying to keep up…” admits Kris before DeGeneres and Jenner both say in unison: “…with the Kardashians.”

Jenner then confirms that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian cameras have been rolling despite all the drama surrounding the family recently and they are wrapping up season 15 and “getting ready to start [filming] season 16” of the reality tv series.

Kris Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres

Shares Jenner: “People have often said to me, ‘Do you guys have scripts? What are you doing? What are you going to say?'”

“And I go, ‘What am I going to say?’ I wake up and I need a vodka. You know it’s like, I can’t keep up,” the reality star says with a laugh.

For the past week, West has fueled headlines for his erratic Twitter antics and comments most notably on Tuesday, when he called slavery “a choice” during a live TMZ interview.

West, also revealed to TMZ that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependant on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

In addition, the “Ye vs. the People” singer told the website that shortly after his cosmetic surgery he suffered a mental breakdown and was taking medication in the wake of his subsequent hospitalization.

On April 15, West returned to Twitter and began what since has seemed like an endless barrage of tweets. The star has weighed in on a handful of topics, from coyly addressing the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and announcing new music and a philosophy book, to revealing he fired his lawyers and management team and expressing his “love” for his “brother,” President Donald Trump.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).