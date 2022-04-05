Kris Jenner opened up about what to expect on Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premieres April 14

Kris Jenner Jokes That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out for '98%' of New Hulu Show

Kris Jenner is gearing up for the premiere of The Kardashians.

Despite being "worried" about whether fans still want a reality show from the famous family, Kris explained that the series is filled with drama, adding that the April 14 premiere will be unforgettable.

"Of course, the minute we start filming, a million things are happening," she said. "Kylie's having a baby, Kourtney is dating Travis Barker and gets engaged, Kim gets SNL. I mean, every single day there was either drama or something crazy going on."

Host Ellen DeGeneres then quipped that Kourtney and Barker typically make out with each other nonstop, noting that she witnessed a lot of their PDA when visiting during the holidays.

"Well is it 98% of the new show," Kris teased with a laugh. "Is that wrong?"

Hulu released the official trailer for The Kardashians back in February, highlighting Kourtney's engagement to Barker in October.

"This makes me so happy," Kris tells the couple after the proposal.

"She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened a few times," Kim jokes.

Meanwhile, Kris' jokes aside, Kourtney revealed to Variety that her romance with Barker won't be her main storyline.

"I definitely hold my relationship really close. It's so sacred to me and I am very protective of it. I think I've learned a lot of lessons," Kourtney said last month. "There is a lot of us on there, and we've had such a good time doing it because we have such a good time when we're together, but I definitely want to protect it as much as I can. But also, this is my life."

She noted that the Blink-182 drummer didn't have any reservations about being on camera "as long as we're happy with it."

"He obviously has a full-time job and a full career, so it's not his thing, but I think he's happy to, and we have had so much fun while we've been filming certain things that we're doing, so I'll just invite the producers to come along," Kourtney added.