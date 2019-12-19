Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have Dinner at Kris Jenner's Home — and Make Out in Her Bed

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made themselves right at home when Kris Jenner invited them over for dinner Wednesday night.

In a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story, Jenner, 64, documented her silly shenanigans with Teigen, 34, and Legend, 40. In one clip, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star poked fun at Teigen for not sharing her culinary expertise.

“As you guys know, I have been asking Chrissy Teigen to teach me how to cook,” Jenner said. “She came over for dinner tonight and I thought she would teach me something, like an appetizer, whatever, dessert. And there she is, on the couch, not paying any attention to me at all.”

And while Teigen wasn’t giving the host much attention, she did take some time to appreciate a wax figure of Jenner upstairs.

“Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me,” Jenner joked. “She is staring at me like it is me, but it’s not even me. Hello? Chrissy, Chrissy!”

Image zoom Kris, Chrissy and John Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Jenner continued to film Teigen — who played right along — once everyone was seated at the dinner table.

“I put the cookbooks in the back, thinking that she would pay some attention to me,” Jenner said with a sigh as Teigen ignored her. “She promised me she’d help me cook something and do you think she’d look at me and look at the cookbooks? She’s not going to help in the kitchen.”

The group also enjoyed some pie for dessert, which Jenner assured her followers was not made by Teigen. “I’d say Chrissy made this pie, but nope, she’s just going to eat it,” she quipped.

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

In the next clip, Teigen slipped her shoes off as she and The Voice coach got comfortable on the couch together.

“They are making themselves way too comfortable,” Jenner said as she filmed the couple. “Not sure what’s happening, but they are getting ready for bed. It’s ridiculous!”

Teigen and Legend then took their PDA into Jenner’s room, where Legend stripped his pants and hopped into the family matriarch’s bed with his wife.

“Worst dinner guests ever,” Jenner joked while filming the make-out session.

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

The couple also rolled around on the floor of Jenner’s massive closet and cuddled in her tub, all while Jenner filmed their antics for her followers.

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

As the night came to an end, Jenner even caught Teigen attempting to leave the home with several luxury bags and purses, but a security guard quickly intervened and chased after her.

“I got this from home!” Teigen screamed as she hilariously dodged the security guard.

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

Teigen, who is known for her funny social media activity, reposted Jenner’s videos from the holiday dinner onto her own Instagram Story.

She also posted a video of herself pulling a face as she zoomed in on the cookbooks Jenner had intentionally set up behind her.