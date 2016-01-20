"It will be kind of weird to watch it on TV as someone who lived that whole thing," Jenner said at an event in Miami on Wednesday

Kris Jenner Is 'Excited and Anxious' to See Her Family's Real-Life Story Portrayed in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Her life may be in a completely different phase now, but Kris Jenner vividly recalls the O.J. Simpson trial, which she calls, “a very dramatic, sad, crazy time in my life and something that was tremendously difficult to go through.”

Speaking on a panel during the NATPE Television convention in Miami, Jenner – who was previously married to Simpson friend and defense attorney Robert Kardashian – discussed the new FX miniseries, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, saying, “I’m excited to see it. I’m excited in a lot of ways, and I’m anxious about it, and I want to see how it turns out, but I’ve heard it’s really good.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She added of the upcoming broadcast: “It will be kind of weird to watch it on TV as someone who lived that whole thing.”

Jenner also opened up about her interactions with the cast, including her small-screen portrayer Selma Blair and David Schwimmer (who plays the senior Kardashian, who passed away in 2003.

Jenner, 60, said she was able to spend some time with Blair, 43, and her 4-year-old son Arthur, noting of the performance, “She has, I hope, done a really good job of bringing it home. I’m sure she has, she is such a talented actress.”

As to her conversations with Schwimmer – who recently spoke about reaching out to the reality star – Jenner says she “spent hours on the phone” with the former Friends star, 49, and that “he more or less wanted to know about Robert as a person and was really interested in that, which I really appreciated.”

One interesting anecdote Jenner admitted to sharing with the actor was that, “Robert was one of David’s biggest fans when they were doing Friends, back in the day – he watched it religiously. So it was kind of, you know, wild that he is playing Robert.”

Jenner also expounded on the importance of this story being told today. “I think there’s a lot of people that watch our show that are a different generation, different demographic,” she said. “A lot of them don’t realize who O.J. Simpson is.”