Kris Jenner Falls and Hurts Her Wrist Playing Baseball with Kim and Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner are striking out.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the momager visits a baseball field with daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian to practice for an upcoming softball game.

After a then-pregnant Khloé directs the duo to take their respective places at the pitcher’s mound and home base, the pair practices their pitching and batting abilities.

“Strike one!” says Kim, 37, after Jenner, 62, throws the first pitch.

When Khloé, 34, instructs her to “go closer,” Jenner insists, “I know what I’m doing!”

After some giggle-filled running around the bases, Kim and Jenner switch places — and it quickly turns into a tumbling time when the family matriarch falls backwards after ducking her daughter’s pitch — and injures herself in the process.

“Oh my God, are you okay?” Kim says, rushing over to Jenner, who sits on the dirt in her Dodgers jersey, grasping her wrist and rocking back-and-forth.

“Did you hurt your wrist?” Kim asks as Jenner confirms: “I did.”

Khloé’s recap of the day? “The first softball practice is terrifying. It’s like, chickens with their head cut off, running around this field. It’s not good.”

And Kim couldn’t agree more. “This is definitely very underwhelming,” she admits. “There is not a lot of skill here.”

