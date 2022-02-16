Kris Jenner Hosts Lori Loughlin, Other Famous Friends for Valentine's Day Dinner: 'A Sweet Night'

Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble, television personality Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson were also at the festive gathering

Kris Jenner prioritized her loved ones this Valentine's Day!

On Monday, Kris, 66, hosted a festive dinner party at her home, which was attended by her boyfriend Corey Gamble and pal Lori Loughlin. Television personality Kym Douglas and billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson were also in attendance.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Kym, 63, opened up about the gathering, sharing photos and a video that were taken inside Kris' home. One image showed the guests smiling and holding up heart-shaped Kylie Cosmetics boxes, while the video displayed the elaborate table decorations that Kris had set up.

In her post, Kym revealed that Monday marked "my first #Valentines Day alone in 40 years." (Her husband, Jerry Douglas, died in November, a few days before his 89th birthday.)

"My friends didn't want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner 's ❤️w @coreygamble ❤️ @tamgus ❤️& #LoriLoughlin ❤️" Kym wrote in the post.

"Now I am not dreading V day," she continued. "I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine's does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend's, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book📖."

"Love comes in many different forms. 💗 May your #valentines be sweet," she added.

kris jenner Kris Jenner at the Valentine's Day gathering | Credit: Kym Douglas/instagram

The party was not the only way Kris demonstrated her love for her friends and family on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that her mom gifted her a hot pink Louis Vuitton bag for Valentine's Day while Khloé Kardashian showed off the bouquet of white flowers and a Safely candle that Kris sent.

Dolce & Gabbana ambassador Gui Siqueira also revealed on his Instagram Story that he received a Valentine's Day bouquet of red roses from Kris and Corey, who have been together since fall 2014.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty

Monday's gathering comes amid a busy month for Kris.

Shortly after Kylie announced the news, Kris celebrated the arrival of her latest grandchild on Instagram writing, "My beautiful grandson!! God is so good 💙💙💙 #repost @kyliejenner 💙 2/2/22"